Instead of being mad at the West regarding Ukraine we should learn from them

We all saw the world rally around Ukraine for support, swiftly cut Russia off and sanction them. Their neighbouring countries immediately offered free passage and refugee to those leaving. Honestly that is how it SHOULD be in a crisis.



I see people being upset at such a quick reaction meanwhile Muslim countries are in ruins. But it’s inevitable people will feel differently about those who are similar to them and share their borders.



Who stopped Muslims from helping their own fellow Muslims? Literally no country stood up for Iraqis beyond verbal condemnation. Al Aqsa got attacked and Arab leaders were signing treaties with Israel. Who is at fault there? Whats happening in Kashmir? Do you see any Muslim country condemn it? The UAE signed economic agreements with India instead.







When the recent refugee crisis happened, people were going to Europe despite the extreme hostility and racism from there. Yes Muslim countries were keeping them but a lot of these refugees wanted to be in Europe for better economic conditions. What stopped rich Muslim countries like KSA and UAE form taking them? Rohingya were left stranded on a boat on the Malaysian coast with women and kids. Even countries like Turkey keep sending uyghurs back to China. Also a lot of the refugees heading to Europe were young men unlike the women and kids we see here. It also doesn’t help that many Muslim countries are ruled by utter tyrants who have mismanaged them so bad that no one sees any hope and wants to get out.



Its not like Muslims are weak and can’t speak up. They are like 1/7 of the worlds population. At what point do you do some self reflection?