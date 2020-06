What a load of baloney. Girls are held back from getting educated even in well off families, sometimes due to their own families, or due to societal pressures of getting rid of daughters through marriage as soon as they come of age. It is good if our women are getting educated, why is that not a cause for celebration?



These women's father wasn't part of some elite either that you are belittling their achievement by bringing up their family background.

