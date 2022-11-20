What's new

Inspired by the heros of China-India border clash, girl quits college and joins PLA and becomes female PLA boxing champion

Inspired by the heros of China-India border clash, girl quit college and joins PLA and becomes female PLA boxing champion


After watching China- India border conflict and one single China PLA officer fearlessly holding his ground and stretching his arms to stop hundreds of Indian intruders, Uyghur college girl Fei Luore 菲罗热·司坎旦 decided to quit college and joined the PLA. She was a college student when the border conflict broke out,

She studied in a police college and won the national champion of free style boxing in Chinese police championship and everyone thought her would pursue an athletic career and her next goal would be the national champion, but she quit it and joined the army, she is so inspired by the courage shown by the Chinese soldiers in the Chinese-Indian border conflict and determined to become a PLA soldier just like the border conflict heros to defend China.
 
