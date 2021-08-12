Inspired By Rancho From '3 Idiots', 24YO Built Helicopter By Watching Youtube, Killed By Blades During Testing

A school dropout who aspired to build a helicopter died after one of the blades of his chopper prototype slashed his throat leaving him to die.
This guy named Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim, a 24-year-old school dropout from Maharashtra's Fulsawangi village in Mahagaon tehsil of the district, had built the prototype of a single-seater helicopter by welding steel pipes.
His passion was to do something extraordinary to bring fame to his village. So, he decided to build a chopper named 'Munna Helicopter' because that was his nickname.
His friend Sachin told Times of India, “Inspired by the character of Rancho in the film ‘3 Idiots’, Ismail wanted to do something unique and hence decided to build a helicopter in the village. After gathering information about the design and assembly by watching YouTube videos, he started working on his dream project. It took nearly two years for Ismail to collect all the parts needed. He also readied the prototype of a single-seater helicopter by welding steel pipes and fitted a Maruti 800 engine to power it."
Ismail wanted to showcase his helicopter to the entire village on Independence Day so he decided to check the prototype of his chopper near his workshop on August 10th in front of his friends.
Everyone saw Ismail starting the engine. Then the rotor blades wings started to move speedily. After this, the tail rotor blade got ripped off from the body and hit the main blades on the top. Before anyone could do something, a broken blade slashed Ismail's throat leading him to collapse on the ground.
Everyone gathered then to help him out and took him to the nearest hospital in Pusad. However, it was too late for him and he succumbed to death before any medical help could be provided.
Another friend of Ismail said, “He used to test the functioning of the chopper very often. Earlier, he had been successful in lifting the helicopter 5 feet above the ground. It was his final trial on Tuesday. He used to wear a helmet and headphones every time he tested the chopper. But on that fateful night, he did not wear both."
Ismail had stopped going to school after the eighth standard and started working in his elder brother's gas welding workshop and mastered the art of making almirahs, coolers and other household appliances.
https://www.indiatimes.com/trending...-dies-after-blades-slashes-throat-547081.html
