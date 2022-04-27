'Inspired by Quranic teachings': Aghast over Anti-Muslim hatred, Tamil Nadu Motivational speaker converts to Islam - The Kashmiriyat Mrs. Sabarimala Jayakanthan - a renowned motivational speaker and teacher from Tamil Nadu has converted to Islam and renamed herself Fatima Sabarimala at Kaaba in Mecca.

Mrs. Sabarimala Jayakanthan – a renowned motivational speaker and teacher from Tamil Nadu has converted to Islam and renamed herself Fatima Sabarimala at Kaaba in Mecca.“I asked myself why there is so much hatred against Muslims in the world? I started reading the Quran as a neutral person. Then I came to know the truth. Now I love Islam more than myself,” Mrs. Fatima who was on her first visit to Mecca was quoted as saying. “Its a great privilege and honor to be a Muslim,” said the Hindu convert.Mrs. Sabarimala did her education at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and joined Elleri School near Kattumannargudi in Cuddalore district as a school teacher in 2002. She quit her job as a government school teacher saying the nation is more important than her job.Mrs. Sabarimala is at the forefront of bringing a single education system across India. She says there is no need for the NEET exam and argues, “How NEET could be equitable for all when there is no common education system in India.Mrs. Sabarimala argued went on a hunger strike against the ‘NEET exam and insisted that it should be scrapped till there is a common education system is implemented in India.Her current mission is to turn government school students into public speakers. She has prepared thousands of students for the stage speeches. She continues to turn students into speakers and conducts workshops across Tamil Nadu at schools, festivals, and literary venues where she makes students speak on stage.