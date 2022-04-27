What's new

‘Inspired by Quranic teachings’: Aghast over Anti-Muslim hatred, Tamil Nadu Motivational speaker converts to Islam

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,269
-1
88,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Screenshot_20220424-104456_Facebook-1030x751.jpg


Mrs. Sabarimala Jayakanthan – a renowned motivational speaker and teacher from Tamil Nadu has converted to Islam and renamed herself Fatima Sabarimala at Kaaba in Mecca.

“I asked myself why there is so much hatred against Muslims in the world? I started reading the Quran as a neutral person. Then I came to know the truth. Now I love Islam more than myself,” Mrs. Fatima who was on her first visit to Mecca was quoted as saying. “Its a great privilege and honor to be a Muslim,” said the Hindu convert.

Mrs. Sabarimala did her education at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and joined Elleri School near Kattumannargudi in Cuddalore district as a school teacher in 2002. She quit her job as a government school teacher saying the nation is more important than her job.

Mrs. Sabarimala is at the forefront of bringing a single education system across India. She says there is no need for the NEET exam and argues, “How NEET could be equitable for all when there is no common education system in India.


Mrs. Sabarimala argued went on a hunger strike against the ‘NEET exam and insisted that it should be scrapped till there is a common education system is implemented in India.

Her current mission is to turn government school students into public speakers. She has prepared thousands of students for the stage speeches. She continues to turn students into speakers and conducts workshops across Tamil Nadu at schools, festivals, and literary venues where she makes students speak on stage.

thekashmiriyat.co.uk

'Inspired by Quranic teachings': Aghast over Anti-Muslim hatred, Tamil Nadu Motivational speaker converts to Islam - The Kashmiriyat

Mrs. Sabarimala Jayakanthan - a renowned motivational speaker and teacher from Tamil Nadu has converted to Islam and renamed herself Fatima Sabarimala at Kaaba in Mecca.
thekashmiriyat.co.uk thekashmiriyat.co.uk
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,743
-12
1,488
Country
India
Location
India
Ok, good for her.

The state will not hang her for converting to a belief system or her choosing.

Pak can not say the same because leaving the majority religion there = death penalty iinw
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,269
-1
88,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
Ok, good for her.

The state will not hang her for converting to a belief system or her choosing.

Pak can not say the same because leaving the majority religion there = death penalty iinw
Click to expand...

Haan haan theek hai. Thanda pani piyo aur muslim neighbor ki lynching ki tayyari karo
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
123
0
131
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Screenshot_20220424-104456_Facebook-1030x751.jpg


Mrs. Sabarimala Jayakanthan – a renowned motivational speaker and teacher from Tamil Nadu has converted to Islam and renamed herself Fatima Sabarimala at Kaaba in Mecca.

“I asked myself why there is so much hatred against Muslims in the world? I started reading the Quran as a neutral person. Then I came to know the truth. Now I love Islam more than myself,” Mrs. Fatima who was on her first visit to Mecca was quoted as saying. “Its a great privilege and honor to be a Muslim,” said the Hindu convert.

Mrs. Sabarimala did her education at Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, and joined Elleri School near Kattumannargudi in Cuddalore district as a school teacher in 2002. She quit her job as a government school teacher saying the nation is more important than her job.

Mrs. Sabarimala is at the forefront of bringing a single education system across India. She says there is no need for the NEET exam and argues, “How NEET could be equitable for all when there is no common education system in India.


Mrs. Sabarimala argued went on a hunger strike against the ‘NEET exam and insisted that it should be scrapped till there is a common education system is implemented in India.

Her current mission is to turn government school students into public speakers. She has prepared thousands of students for the stage speeches. She continues to turn students into speakers and conducts workshops across Tamil Nadu at schools, festivals, and literary venues where she makes students speak on stage.

thekashmiriyat.co.uk

'Inspired by Quranic teachings': Aghast over Anti-Muslim hatred, Tamil Nadu Motivational speaker converts to Islam - The Kashmiriyat

Mrs. Sabarimala Jayakanthan - a renowned motivational speaker and teacher from Tamil Nadu has converted to Islam and renamed herself Fatima Sabarimala at Kaaba in Mecca.
thekashmiriyat.co.uk thekashmiriyat.co.uk
Click to expand...
Great if she feels good about it and found peace. Not sure why it makes news — perhaps it’s because she converted for publicity’s sake? ( people convert all the time from one thing to another — I don’t see any reporting on it though)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
[OLD] Hundreds of Muslim girls being forced into converting to Hinduism in UP
Replies
3
Views
310
jamahir
jamahir
D
Fading memories of Islamophobia in classroom ; I will not forget, I will resist
Replies
1
Views
273
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Akshay89
The plan is Hindu Rashtra, my lords, the hijab is a smokescreen
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
Jugger
Jugger
Shahzaz ud din
3,000 Dalits in Tamil Nadu to convert to Islam over ‘govt inaction after caste wall’ collapse
2
Replies
15
Views
905
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
D
Why I converted to Islam and buried my Hindu identity
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
4K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom