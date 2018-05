Inspired by China, Britain’s communists dream of revolution for social and political change

Above the steel doorway to Ben Chacko’s office in Hackney Wick, a stone’s throw from London’s Olympic Park, are two Soviet-style red stars. Perched atop his desk is a bust of Vladimir Lenin. But do not let that persuade you that the 34-year-old’s loyalties rest with the Kremlin.

“The regime, the corruption, the authoritarianism of modern Russia is not something that appeals to the communist West at all,” insists the editor of thethe only English-language socialist national daily newspaper in the world.Chacko’s affections “lie with Beijing, not Moscow”, asmagazine put it in 2015, the year he was appointed editor. He read Mandarin at Oxford, with six months’ study at Peking University, before returning to China to spend three years teaching English and interpreting in Dalian, Liaoning province, and Ningbo, Zhejiang province.The love affair started at 15, when he “was a teenage leftie and got into the whole Maoism thing”. His flirtation with Mao Zedong, he says, “was more a brief teenage phase”, but the passion for Chinese politics, history and culture has endured. During his travels, he was wowed by what he calls “a much more optimistic and friendly country than Britain, and anywhere in the West, really”.“The striking impression I have of Chinese society,” he says, “is that it has a very can-do attitude to political, environmental and economic problems. While our politicians usually seem to be making excuses for why things can’t change, in China, everything is changing very fast, and there’s a very real sense that tomorrow will be better than today. I found a very infectious enthusiasm.”Socialists and anti-imperialists who underestimate China’s importance not only fail to understand the complex historical processes at work, they also may fail to see advantages of the many tactical and strategic opportunities for the left that China’s rise will produceCommunist Party of Britain pamphletChacko’s interest in Chinese socialism is shared by the Communist Party of Britain (CPB). Only last month, the CPB published a 43-page pamphlet (the ultimate sign the body is taking an issue seriously) titled,“Socialists and anti-imperialists who underestimate China’s importance not only fail to understand the complex historical processes at work,” the document warns, “they also may fail to see advantages of the many tactical and strategic opportunities for the left that China’s rise will produce. The shift in the international balance of forces is already being felt. The left in Britain needs to focus carefully on how it will respond to this potentially historic transformation.”In December, two of the party’s leaders flew to Beijing for a meeting convened by the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the theme of “Working Together for a Shared Future for Humanity”.And when the CPB publishes an updated edition of its programme,, later this year, it hopes “to welcome representatives from the CPC and China’s embassy in Britain once again”.It is a Thursday evening and at a meeting in Islington, north London, to discuss the drafting process, loyal campaigners are flanked by photos, murals and busts of communism’s finest as they stack pamphlets and unfurl blood-red hammer-and-sickle flags across the tables. An ageing Fidel Castro peers down from on high. Lenin, in harsh profile, looks back at the Cuban leader. Karl Marx – who was born 200 years ago this month – maintains an imperious stare across the hall of the Marx Memorial Library.Anyone using Google to seek out the CPB will already have had to tangle with the mass of similarly named parties jostling to keep the red flame burning. It is at this point (sorry, comrades) that one simply cannot fail to reference the 1979 filmand the scene in which the titular protagonist’s question, “Are you the Judean People’s Front?” is met with the response, “F*** off! Judean People’s Front? We’re the People’s Front of Judea!”Britain’s hard left is similarly thronged with like-minded factions riven by a word or two. Whatever you do, make sure you don’t confuse the Communist Party of Britain with the Communist Party of Great Britain (sworn enemies since their split in 1988). Then there is the Communist Party of Britain (Marxist-Leninist), the Revolutionary Communist Party of Britain (Marxist-Leninist) and the New Communist Party of Britain, to name a few.“Working men of all countries, unite!” So proclaimedin 1848. So why on earth are its British adherents of 2018 so fractured?As we chat upstairs – to where an exiled Lenin retreated in 1902, to edit and print his journal – Robert Griffiths, general secretary of the CPB, says, “It’s a result of the lack of progress and, to some extent, it’s the product of despair and turning inwards.” But he also dismisses the rival “outfits”, in turn, as “Trotskyist or Maoist or ultra-leftist” groups that spend too much time “attacking theCommunist Party”.It is true, the CPB is the largest of the parties, although it boasts only 900 or so members. Griffithscould also, quite possibly, claim to be the longest-serving party leader in Britain. This year, he will celebrate 20 – unchallenged – years in the job, a fact he confesses is “a source of embarrassment”.The party received only 1,229 votes across nine seats in the 2015 general election – far outstripped by the Official Monster Raving Loony Party and the Cannabis is Safer than Alcohol party. This, however, is not a source of embarrassment: “Vote-winning is not the main reason we stand in elections,” Griffiths tells the meeting.Despite the numbers, the party has been making waves of late, thanks to Jeremy Corbyn’s ascendancy. In February, the Labour leader appointed Andrew Murray, previously a member of the CPB for 40 years, as a consultant. Murray, 59, has questioned why “hack propagandists abominate the name of Stalin beyond all others” and expressed “solidarity” with North Korea.And in March, University College London professor Susan Michie, 62, caused a stir when she told a Communist Party meeting in this very hall, “Members should absolutely be [...] working full-tilt to get Jeremy elected, and the Labour Party into government.”This followed the CPB’s decision not to field any candidates in the general election last year, for the first time since 1920, instead calling in a statement “for a Labour vote in every constituency across Britain”. Inevitably, the move proved a gift for Labour’s enemies, with a “Commies come out for Corbyn!” headline in the following day’snewspaper.