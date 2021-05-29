Inspiration4: The first all-civilian spaceflight on SpaceX Dragon [in September]

Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX has quite a line-up of manned missions:
April 23: 4 people for NASA
September: 4 tourists
October: 4 people for NASA
Billionaire Jared Isaacman's privately chartered space flight is scheduled to leave Earth in late 2021 as the first crewed space mission with no professional astronauts on board. The multi-day orbital flight, dubbed "Inspiration4," was named to commemorate the four-person crew and their associated "pillars" of support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: leadership, hope, generosity and prosperity.
Aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Resilience, Isaacman — a self-described space geek who has accrued more than 6,000 hours piloting various aircraft — will be the commander of the flight. Joining him are physician assistant Hayley Arcenaux, data engineer Chris Sembroski, and geoscientist and science communication specialist Sian Proctor.
According to the Inspiration4 mission website, the vehicle will orbit the Earth for several days carrying an as-yet-undescribed scientific payload in addition to the passengers. But the primary purposes of Inspiration4, the site states, are to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and begin "a new era for human spaceflight and exploration."
