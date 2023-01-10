Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old houses​

beijingwalker
Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old housesKashgar, Xinjiang, is a very earthquake active region, houses in Kashgar old town are beautiful with over 1000 years long history but those mainly adobe mud houses can't withstand even minor earthquakes. Local Uighur people refuse to move to the earthquake resistant new houses built by the government in the suburbs cause they have lived in those old house for generations. See how Chinese architects' inspirational way to deal with this issue.
English subtitles
Part (1)
Last edited: