What's new

Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old houses

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,044
-24
98,877
Country
China
Location
China

Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old houses​

Kashgar, Xinjiang, is a very earthquake active region, houses in Kashgar old town are beautiful with over 1000 years long history but those mainly adobe mud houses can't withstand even minor earthquakes. Local Uighur people refuse to move to the earthquake resistant new houses built by the government in the suburbs cause they have lived in those old house for generations. See how Chinese architects' inspirational way to deal with this issue.

English subtitles
Part (1)
Part (2)
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,044
-24
98,877
Country
China
Location
China
Today's Kashgar old town after the renovation

Young couple, ( husband Chinese and wife Korean ) visit Xinjiang Kashgar old town 2021

English subtitles are available
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,044
-24
98,877
Country
China
Location
China
What Kashgar used to look like 10 years ago, Kashgar renovation and rebuilt project started in 2011 and was completed around 2013-2014


china-kashgar-6.jpg

20140727_110620.jpg.jpg
kashgar-adobe.jpg

新疆喀什老城-中国-中国喀什-—-163811420.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,044
-24
98,877
Country
China
Location
China
Xinjiang 10 years ago looked like Afghanistan, deeply impoverished, infested with terrorism, no investements dared to take the huge risk to go to Xinjiang, no tourism cause people worried that they would kiss their dear life goodbye if they went there.

Today's Xinjiang, highly developed in every aspect, zero terrorism, peace and great prosperity, teeming with tourists everywhere. super infrastructure, enjoying world top class public facilities such as high speed railways, subways, highways, universities, hospitals, parks, museums , sports facilities...

Peace and stability can do wonders to even such a huge and remote region like Xinjiang in just couples of years time.

003fhxvrly1gkla8x4w4oj60z30d042402-jpg.711481
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,044
-24
98,877
Country
China
Location
China
Now we see how important to rebuid Kashgar old town with earthquake proof new houses, it will potentially saves tens of thousands lives, southern Xinjiang is one of the most major earthquake prone zones in the whole world. western accusastion of " cultural and Xinjinag tradtional live style genocide" is just BS, they never care of the safety of the locals lives.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,044
-24
98,877
Country
China
Location
China
China seismological bureau: Xinjiang earthquakes become hyper active, 45 earthquakes registered in just one month (from January- Feburary) 2023
45 earthquakes were registered in Xinjiang between January- Feburary in Xinjiang, the strongest was 6.1 degrees Ritcher's scale

_20230210150246-png.915874
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
EXPLORING KASHGAR OLD TOWN IN XINJIANG AND LOCAL FOOD, Aug 29, 2022
Replies
12
Views
497
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old houses
2
Replies
22
Views
960
shi12jun
shi12jun
muhammadhafeezmalik
1857 – Cry for Freedom : The Kharal of Jhamra
Replies
6
Views
1K
War Historian
War Historian
lydian fall
  • Article
Famous Castles of IRAN
Replies
1
Views
875
ViViSho
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom