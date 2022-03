Insight into Pakistan’s Relationship with China, U.S., and Russia ft. Mushahid Hussain

In conversation with Mushahid Hussain, Member of the Senate and an expert on China, this episode analyzes the history, evolution, and current state of Pakistan’s relationship with China, U.S., and Russia. What has Pak-China relationship been like to come to where it is today? What is CPEC and how is it providing Pakistan an opportunity of economic advancement? Why are SEZs in Pakistan not doing well? Why are people of Gwadar protesting for basic human rights despite Gwadar being developed into a success story for CPEC? Is CPEC a debt trap for Pakistan? What is China doing to its Uyghur community? What has Pak-U.S. relationship been like to come to where it is today? What has U.S. done to Afghanistan and what is Pakistan doing about it now? How do you see Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow and Pak-Russia relationship for gas? Has censorship in Pakistan grown over the years? Will Pakistan shift from a parliamentary system to a presidential one? In what way do you think Covid-19 impacted the world the most? How do you see Pakistan in 2050?