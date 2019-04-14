Insider rumors: Is Turkey returning to the F-35 project?

One of the commenters under tweet, offers a pretty logical 3 point:1. Relations with Israel are on the way to recovery.2. Russia has officially started to threaten nato and wants the borders to go back to 1997.3. The East-med ultra deep gas pipe project trashed. (The USA has realized that a design that excludes Turkey is not feasible.)The way for the US to tighten the screws in NATO is to understand Turkey's national interests and concerns.IMHO, I hope Turkey does not return to the F-35 project. This is not the only point of opportunity that the US-Russia tension will offer.