What's new

Insider rumors: Is Turkey returning to the F-35 project?

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,683
15
9,895
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481292423418585097

One of the commenters under tweet, offers a pretty logical 3 point:
1. Relations with Israel are on the way to recovery.
2. Russia has officially started to threaten nato and wants the borders to go back to 1997.
3. The East-med ultra deep gas pipe project trashed. (The USA has realized that a design that excludes Turkey is not feasible.)

The way for the US to tighten the screws in NATO is to understand Turkey's national interests and concerns.

IMHO, I hope Turkey does not return to the F-35 project. This is not the only point of opportunity that the US-Russia tension will offer.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
6,107
20
7,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The F-35 program is a double edged sword, but IMHO, Turkey has not reached technological, political and economic milestones to be able to go it outside of the western alliance, so better to get back in the program then to be out.

As long as Turkey can keep its parallel defense programs going as well as makes progress in its economy and political stability it maybe able to protect its interests.
 
Last edited:
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,309
9
6,371
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
no its goods news and Turkey should buy F35

plus they will get chance to build parts

Turkish can learn too much from this programme and all national pride should be put aside

Look at Japan and South Korea buying top tier equipment but still developing their own

Turkey should do exactly the same it will speed up the TFX project

if true its very very good news
 
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
296
0
448
Country
United States
Location
United States
dBSPL said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481292423418585097

One of the commenters under tweet, offers a pretty logical 3 point:
1. Relations with Israel are on the way to recovery.
2. Russia has officially started to threaten nato and wants the borders to go back to 1997.
3. The East-med ultra deep gas pipe project trashed. (The USA has realized that a design that excludes Turkey is not feasible.)

The way for the US to tighten the screws in NATO is to understand Turkey's national interests and concerns.

IMHO, I hope Turkey does not return to the F-35 project. This is not the only point of opportunity that the US-Russia tension will offer.
Click to expand...
too many Turk and Muslim haters in the US senate, along with the Armenian, Greek and Israeli and PKK/YPG lobby, I don't really see it happening.
dBSPL said:
The East-med ultra deep gas pipe project trashed.
Click to expand...
Turkey isn't diffusing that as well as it should, they should destroy the economic case for it, by Building a Iraq Turkey gas pipeline(that maybe even connects to Saudi or the UAE if they agree to this alternative path instead of pumping gas to Egypt or Israel), it would make any deep water Mediterranean pipeline moot purely on economics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
5K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
shazlion
  • Poll
The World Population Reduction Agenda For Dummies
Replies
4
Views
2K
Star Wars
Star Wars
air marshal
Timing is key in Pakistan-China aerobatics
Replies
2
Views
1K
ledworld
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom