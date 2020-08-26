Insider Info on Future of Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (J-11, J-15, J-16 and FC-31)

News from dyztc (insider) regarding current projects going on at SAC:
- There won't be any major aerodynamic modification for J-16. Air force wishes to preserve the flight characteristics of Su-27 family. Changes will mostly be internal.
- There is a new variant of WS-10 being developed, but it's not the same as the one currently in use by J-20.
- Improved engine will come with a mature FADEC.
- More composites and radar absorbing materials will be used on J-16.
- Enhanced radar and avionics suite are a given.
- J-11D program exists, but it's mostly an upgrade package for existing J-11B. He does not expect more than 50 new airframes will be produced.
- All existing J-10, J-11 and J-15 are getting their AL-31 engines replaced by WS-10. Current production rate of WS-10 is unable to keep up with demand. China wishes to replace all imported engines in near future.
- PLAAF has expressed interest in FC-31, but the program is progressing very slowly. Don't expect FC-31 to be cancelled.