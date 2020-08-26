Insider Info on Future of Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (J-11, J-15, J-16 and FC-31)

_NOBODY_ said: If PLAAF is indeed interested in FC-31 then why is the project progressing so slowly? Click to expand...

lcloo said: Chinese mentality regarding time is quite different from others. They always refer to a plan over several decades or even century (example reunification of Taiwan, and assimilation of Hongkong and Macau into Mainland system over 50 years period). This is a significant contrast with most Westerners especially in politics and military.



Referring to a period of a decade as near future is not far fetch in China if you look carefully at Chinese history and philosophy.



Also PLAAF and other branches of PLA are known to keep their equipment (including jet engines in this case) far longer than most countries, example J7, J8, Y5 light transport, CJ6 basic trainer etc.



So despite the wishes to replace them all in near future, they have to be careful not to retire all those jet engines still having many years of useful life spans.

Just because the PLAAF has expressed interest does not mean it will certainly adopt the FC-31, which also happens to be a privately funded project by AVIC. IMO, the J-20 is a much better and more suitable land based fighter aircraft than the FC-31 is. Having said that, it looks like all the FC-31s efforts are directed towards carrier aviation at this point with the introduction of the J-35 next year. It will be interesting to see if the J-35 is going to be adopted by the PLANAF.Yes but to be fair, it would make sense for the PLAAF to upgrade their existing equipment, especially since the J-10s and J-11As are not too old. They already upgraded the first J-11B batch to WS-10 this year so I really don't see them not upgrading the old J-11As and J-10s to the WS-10. Having said that I agree this is a gradual process, which is why I'm surprised by this leak saying the PLAAF wants to replace all imported engines in the near future.