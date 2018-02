Social media forums with names like 'Bad Girl's Club' recruit girls who are willing to sell their virginity to the highest bidderBy Will Stewart17th February 2018, 12:03 pmUpdated: 17th February 2018, 12:14 pmTHOUSANDS of young girls and women in Russia are selling their VIRGINITY after finding rich men online who are willing to pay for a night of passion.Networks of specialist dealers and scouts actively recruit virgins and link them to wealthy businessmen, taking a slice of fees which can range between a few hundred and tens of thousands of pounds.On Russian social media, young girls and women are being recruited to sell their virginity to rich loversIn other cases girls place their own advertisements selling the “right to the first night” on forums and dating websites, promoting themselves to “adult, affluent man”.And Russian social media forums with names like 'Bad Girl's Club' and 'Desperate Virgin's Club' try to attract young women who match what the pervy men want - offering sky-high prices.One post on 'Bad Girl's Club' says: "Looking for virgin girls under 19….Smart, beautiful, charming, from any cities in Russia. We pay tickets to Moscow and back, 1-2 days….Type of girls - as on the photo” - (which shows a girl in lingerie in a revealing pose on a bed.)A 19 year old girl from Moscow naming herself Milana Mercer stated in a typical online advertisement: "Selling virginity, please send me a private message. I am from Moscow."19-year-old Milana advertises herself online, telling potential lovers to private message her about buying her virginityThis advertisement claiming to show Marina say she sold her virginity for almost £19,000Another shocking advert claim to be from a girl aged just 17-years-old who is selling her virginity.And one post boasts: "Marina sold her virginity for 1.5 million roubles (£18,900), and bought a great apartment.”But for some women, they are taking the seemingly drastic step out of desperate circumstances.A 20 year old called Anastasia from the industrial city Magnitogorsk told Bumaga lifestyle website she is currently offering to sell her virginity to help pay for cancer treatment for her mother.She is waiting for an offer of 300,000 roubles - or £3750.18-year-old Lena from Moscow said: "Instead of just losing my virginity, it's better if I make some money from it."A room in a Karsnoyarsk hotel, where an 18-year-old girl allegedly lost her virginity after selling it onlineThe advert from Milana where she encourages people to buy her virginityA woman who seven years ago sold her own virginity for £7,000 to pay for plastic surgery, now works as a manager for other girls in the same position she was once in.Teams of scouts help to recruit suitable girls.The report said: “On average girls are paid 200,000-300,000 ruble (£2,500 to £3,750). Payment depends on age and appearance.“The perfect type is 17-to-18 years old, short, very cute and modest.Model Anna Feshchenko flew to Dubai in 2016 in a bid to sell her virginity35-year-old Irina Gladkik, an estate agent, was recently detained for attempting to sell her 13-year-old daughters virginity“On average every manager sells up to 10 virgins a month, warning around 300,000 ruble (£3,750) a month.”Some 20-to-50 per cent is added to the price as the agent’s fee.Those selling their virginity are expected to show a medical certificate confirming they have not had sex.And the prospect of earning a lucrative sum reportedly lures many girls to sign up.In 2016 model Anna Feschenko, 17, flew to Dubai aiming to sell her virginity for £9,600 to a wealthy Arab man, according to her travelling companion.18-year-old student Nicole explains why she wants to auction her virginity to the highest bidderAnna’s mother contacted police and the teenager returned from the United Arab Emirates.She did not comment on whether she had in the end sold her virginity.Her friend called Ekaterina said: "It is a privilege in the UAE to be a virgin."I think Anna was just impressed with the amount of money she could get.”In a recent case, a mother was detained for seeking to sell her 13 year old daughter’s virginity to a businessman.Irina Gladkikh, 35, an estate agent, to Moscow from Chelyabinsk with the underage girl in order to sell her “first night” to a “rich client” for £19,100.In a video confession she said: “We came to Moscow to get to know a rich man, in order to get financial help for providing sexual services by my daughter." @Jon-Snow @ptmld