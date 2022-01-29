Inside The Life of Saudi Prince Salman ($2 billion Fortune)

Muhammed45
i just take screenshots you will not able to change it in future after you google trillion500 million dollar for a yacht. 300 million dollar spent in France.
Can you do simple mathematics? That alone counts for 40 percent of 2 trillion dollar.
Did you even watch the video? Its backed by concrete evidence.
I think you're confusing millions with billions500 million dollar for a yacht. 300 million dollar spent in France.
Can you do simple mathematics? That alone counts for 40 percent of 2 trillion dollar.
Did you even watch the video? Its backed by concrete evidence.
Looks like i made a mistake. Its true sir. My apologies.i just take screenshots you will not able to change it in future after you google trillion
so 400million +300million dollar equal to 40% of 2 trillion dollar @The SC ?
Stop with the petty rants.Just imagine that this pig is ruling prophet Muhammed's lands. How much could this rich pig abuse Pure feelings of Muslims in Islamic world in his own and his American masters' favor?
Arabian peninsula is the msot important part of Islamic world, the most sensitive place and the holiest sites are located in there.
They are carpet bombing Yemen making Mecca their excuse. They armed ISIS with chemical weapons framing up Syrian government. They caused Endless chaos in Pakistan and Afghanistan and still tried to make Pakistanis their cannon fodders in their bloodshed of Yemen.
Every corner in Islamic world that suffers from extremism and Wahabi ideology offered for a free lunch has Saudi written all over it.
Every building that Sauds have made from Grand Mosque in Balochistan in Iran to madrassas in Pakistan and their collaboration with Gullenists in Turkey is designed to enslave Muslims. Muslims today are considered as blood bags by the Saud family who fight and die for their kingdom not for Islam.
no need to apology brother we all make mistakes . BTW 800mn$ in nothing for royal family . dont make it personal issue . they fly 8RF 6MOF 8aramco fleet of jetliners total 22 jets worth billions of dollars sir . same apply on cars fleet the saudi royal motor fleet have hundreds of cars SUVs .same apply on palaces all acros the world . its nothing almost all royal families have such items even oor joradan's kings have them .Looks like i made a mistake. Its true sir. My apologies.
The 2 trillion was the headline of youtube channel. It can be true or wrong. Maybe the channel user mistakenly typed trillion instead of billion.
You seemed very happy by that, if i knew that it would make you so happy i would have Posted it a Long time ago
It makes little difference in the Subject. Saudi Prince is using the oil resources of the country in his own favor. Is wrong also?
So we have caused all those problems, didn't we?Stop with the petty rants.
I have a great experience of dwelling between Arabs and The so called “Wahabi Extremism” is a myth coined by western media and some stupid mullahs from xyz sects.
Arabs don’t give a f about others or others beliefs and are generally too much tolerant. Subcontinent OTOH is plagued with Jahil tareen mullahs who call others munafiq or kafirs for very minor differences.
Yemen is the work of Iran.
Destruction of Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, All the work of Iran and they are the plague and the pests in the muslim world.
You are not to blame. It’s your hateful government that is playing all the games allied with Israel and US.So we have caused all those problems, didn't we?
What is your evidence for it? Some of you Pakistanis keep saying that, its beyond ridiculous but maybe you have a point. I have a question from you, who did invade Yemen? That's a simple question.
Why don't you blame Libya on Iran? Thats weird. If we are too active in destabilizing the Islamic world then there must be some evidence of it?
Who us funding madrassas of Pakistan Btw?
The Saudi funded Mosque and the mullahs funded by the Sauds is in the front of our eyes in zahedan of Iran. You can't really change the fact
USA invade Iraq, Persian Gulf monarchs funded it.You are not to blame. It’s your hateful government that is playing all the games allied with Israel and US.
I don’t believe that I must be giving you explanations because the scenario is self explanatory
He thinks that Iran is the “Innocent” kid here.and how is Iran any different ?
Iran has consulates "Khana-e-Farhang" in every city of Pakistan and they are always spreading mischief ?
Is Iran not meddling in Iraq ? Syria, Lebanon and Yemen ?
Does Iran have geographical connectivity with these places ?
Even since the Shah, Iran is nothing but a nuisance, a poor reflection of a glorious past.