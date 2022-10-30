Inside the billion dollar Kabul Bank crash | Al Jazeera World Documentary

What a disaster. USA and Hindutva Afghans backed a known gambler in creating and running Kabul Bank.There is a letter from Karl Eikenberry to USA treasury shown in this documentary, that stated it was very hard for Afghans to smuggle through Pakistan (because of the controls placed by SBP) so Kabul Bank bought Pamir Airlines so they could smuggle paper cash through UAE. What's hilarious about this is that Pakistan gets put on FATF grey list but Afghanistan and UAE are ignored.....what a joke FATF is.