What's new

Inside Story | Turning Point in Politics | What is Going to Happen? | Imran Riaz Khan VLOG

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,487
5
10,299
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The interview of the alleged assasin broadcasted immediately after his arrest against normal practices, is highly dubious.
Imran Riaz Khan's postmortem of the interview and the intentions of the interviewer.

The scripted drama goes far deeper and there should be no doubts, the usual suspects are involved. This interview was arranged before the firing, it is executed to
1- give the shooting a religious twist.
2- to prove that he is an isolated shooter who tried to kill IK because IK was acting against Islam.
3- That no other person, or persons are involved.
4- The interviewer is definitely working on instructions and he was given the script well before the shooting itself.
Very strange interview, and it raises more question. On effectiveness it is higher than the PC by DG ISI and DG ISPR.
Badly executed and scripted drama, which is going to blow back on the faces of those who carried this out.
By the way, Sanaullah still is issuing threats, is there anyone who can muzzle this dog!!
Where is judiciary who opened in the middle of the night when it was needed to remove IK!!

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Conqueror
Intelligence is now threatening Imran Khan Riaz after killing Arshad Sharif
2
Replies
15
Views
380
Thinker3
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Riaz Khan offloaded from Dubai-bound flight
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
jamesisi
J
ghazi52
Main task of spy agencies is security, not ‘political engineering’: Imran
Replies
13
Views
252
CodeforFood
CodeforFood
JackTheRipper
Ex-PM Imran Khan & Ary News CEO Salman Iqbal are Murderer of Journalist Arshad Sharif: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah
Replies
11
Views
260
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Big_bud
Imran Riaz Khan audio call leaked - authenticated by journalist
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
5K
Zowais
Zowais

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom