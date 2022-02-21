Inside story of how Jaishankar became the Foreign Minister of India

Jaishankar works for the US not India.



He was recruited by the US when he was India's Ambassador to the United States in 2013.



When Modi got elected in 2014, US asked Modi to make Jaishankar as the foreign minister.



So Modi fired the then Indian Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh and replaced her with Jaishankar.



Jaishankar bypassed Sushma who was then the foreign minister and worked with Modi directly all his years as Foreign secretary.



Later Modi did not offer Sushma the ticket for 2019 elections to force her out and made Jaishankar as India's foreign minister.