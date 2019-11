inside story how nawaz sharif left the country!



Obvious fact based version:

Nawaz got sick, media, old school politicians (both PTI allies & opposition) made a giant ruckus. Government medical board/doctors confirmed Nawaz was sick. Treatment was not improving Nawaz's condition. IK's compassionate side actually agreed with Nawaz leaving for treatment (on his own dime with some collateral), courts disagreed with amount of collateral, Nawaz left.



Pakistani Version:

Deal! NRO! Establishment Saazish!

Billions, if not trillions, of dollars have exchanged hands!

Look at the State Bank reserves numbers!

Bajwa was looking at Imran funny which means that Establishment and PTI are no longer on the same page!

Someone from the ruling alliance had a difference of opinion which means the Establishment is applying pressure on PTI!!!