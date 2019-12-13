What's new

Inside Pakistan's Media Industry | Conversation with Wajahat Khan

Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,074
1
4,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

In this episode, Uzair talks to Wajahat Khan about how the media industry operates, its structural weaknesses, and how overt and covert influence is exerted to force journalists and outlets to toe a certain line.

So Wajahat says that the 'intelligence network' includes many agencies, and is decentralised. At any moment, anyone can be offended and can threat you.

He left Pakistan as he was interfered generally in his work, but was asked to pick the side.

Also, he interviews recently IA deputy chief, and some NATO chief.. can anyone find it?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
How the US-Pakistan military alliance was born
Replies
5
Views
990
Haris Ali2140
Haris Ali2140
Dubious
How a red dot symbolised Kashmiri resistance against India's move
Replies
0
Views
355
Dubious
Dubious
Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
6
Views
2K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
Zibago
How useful are film festivals and conferences for Pakistani cinema, really?
Replies
0
Views
460
Zibago
Zibago
Patriots
The Article Nobody Will Publish: “We should have known, but we didn’t want to”
Replies
0
Views
767
Patriots
Patriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom