Inside one of Kabul’s largest drug rehabilitation centres | Witness Documentary

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
6,021
25
23,619
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Afghanistan has one of the world’s highest drug addiction rates. According to the Taliban, there are an estimated four million drug addicts across the country.

Babrak, a former mujahideen fighter, used to be one of them. Now, he is committed to supporting addicts to detox in one of the capital’s under-resourced drug rehabilitation hospitals.

Since the Taliban took power in 2021, international aid has been withdrawn and public services are on the brink of collapse. Babrak and a handful of medical staff struggle to offer a line of hope as the Taliban's anti-drug policies are put into action.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
907
-5
556
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Now the Afghan Taliban can prove themselves to the world.

Get rid of drugs in Afghanistan. Thats a good place to start.

I hope Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Russia, and China recognizes that Afghan Taliban government.
 

