Inside India’s Underwater Bullet Train

India is set to undergo one of their biggest train system updates. They are in the midst of creating multiple projects to improve their system and cut the travelling time down significantly. One way is by creating high-speed tracks with bullet trains from Japan. The other is by creating underwater tunnels across a raving river. And today, we’re going to explore both of these in detail. On top of that, we’ll see the concept for a floating sea tunnel stretching from India to the UAE. We’ll explore how each of the projects are coming along, and the facts behind them. Fun fact, all of these projects are even worth billions of dollars!