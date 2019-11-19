Inside India's most iconic hotel

Capt. Karnage
FULL MEMBER
- May 24, 2020
- 1,045
- -48
- Country
-
- Location
-
Yes, RSS made these temples.That looks amazing. Indians have worked hard on their tourism industry and it shows!
Referring to their tourism industry. Where did RSS come in this comment?Yes, RSS made these temples.
Ask RSS who wants to rename Taj Mahal and transform it into a Hindu Mahal.Referring to their tourism industry. Where did RSS come in this comment?
This one is not a moghul architecture so don't spread filth here, go troll somewhere else.When are RSS pajeets going to rename Taj Mahal and other Mughal architecture?
The only troll here is you RSS monkey.This one is not a moghul architecture so don't spread filth here, go troll somewhere else.