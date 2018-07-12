Inside GE’s Turkey Technology Center

Although TS-1400(1400shp) turboshaft engine is developed to power up 6ton class T-625 utility helicopters, Atak-2 combat helicopter will be the main concern of Turkish defence industry in a few years. According to latest sources, It is going to have a weight around 8 tons compared with T-129 (5ton) powered by LHTeC 1380 shp engines so I think New and more powerfull domestic turboshaft engine, something like TS-1700 (1700shp), will be under the consideration phase to integrate Atak-2 platforms in 2020’s.