What's new

Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
5,283
-2
5,034
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos



Inside Fawad Khans family vacation in Skardu: See Photos
Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos
Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan is taking time off in Skardu with his wife Sadaf and three kids.
Spotted in viral photos, The Humsafar star is seen beating the summer blues with his trip up North.
Although Fawad himself has not documented his visit on Instagram, producer Ammara Hikmat, who also accompanied the group on the trip, posted photos of the actor, his wife, and kids - Ayaan, Elayna and Bia- on her social media.
In one photo, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor was spotted in vacation mode, teaching his son fishing in the blue rivers of Skardu. For his day out, Fawad pulled up a black bomber jacket paired with green pants and black cap.






View this post on Instagram











A post shared by FawadandSadaf (@fawadandsadaf)
Click to expand...


In another photo, the actor posed for a photo inside Deosai National Park. Hikmat captioned his photo "Le Maula Jutt" referring to Fawad's character in upcoming movie.
Inside Fawad Khans family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

The family of four also posed all smiles in the Shighar Fort. While Fawad had two daughters sitting on his lap, wife Sadaf wrapped her arm around husband. The family also had their masks up for protection.






View this post on Instagram











A post shared by FawadandSadaf (@fawadandsadaf)
Click to expand...


At one instant, the former EP frontman was also spotted posing with his pals amid the Skardu river while the group looked sideways for the camera.
Take a look:






View this post on Instagram











A post shared by FawadandSadaf (@fawadandsadaf)
Click to expand...




www.geo.tv

Inside Fawad Khan's family vacation in Skardu: See Photos

Fawad visits the scenic areas of Skardu with wife and kids
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,057
17
33,637
Country
United States
Location
United States
Ma’sha’Allah….

By the by, posting family photos in the Facebook is voluntarily calling for Bed Nazar….

Facebook is a CIA project…..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom