"Inside China's LGBTQ+ re-education camps" - (Australian publisher later apologises and removes entire series).

Australian media Crikey published a series of investigative articles about treatment of LGBTQ+ along with stories like re-education camps and many more.

Screenshot 2023-04-01 at 10.04.42 PM.png


Source:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635104320042733570

Screenshot 2023-04-01 at 10.09.31 PM.png


After a huge media shitstorm and many people responding to articles, the publisher removed and apologised for the articles.

Statement regarding unpublished series (crikey.com.au)

Fsli8t5acAAJ1Zj.jpeg


 

