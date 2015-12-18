Inside APS : The untold story of SSG Operation at APS

F86 Saber said: Attack started at 10:30 AM, assuming the information must have reached Turbela around 11 AM, SSG took 30 minutes to prepare and 40 minutes in travel which means they must have arrived around 12:20 PM in Peshawar and another 20-25 later to APS which means around 12:45 PM. This gave the terrorists around 2 hours 15 minutes to search and kill children with virtually no opposition so it is a miracle they managed to kill only 147. What was the QRF doing? Surely it didn't take more than 2 hours for them to figure out the intentions of the attackers? Had they entered and engaged the attackers at 10:36 AM, which is mentioned as the time they reached APS, they might have saved more lives.



I am not trying to create a controversy or trying to blame anyone and i would be the last person to do it, but we should not rely on SSG to conduct every operation in every corner of the country, in such situations, a difference of mere minutes can be the difference between an incident and a catastrophe.

Dude its not that simple, The QRF guys reached the spot in about 7-15 min. and they managed to corner the attackers in the admin block. It was their duty to keep them busy and pre occupied and snipers engage them which r also in QRF.The QRF's job is to keep them busy and let civilians or in this case kids escape the scene. Zarrar Coy specifically dont take 1.5 hrs. Its for standard commandos who do other missions. In case for Zarrar Coy, there is no time and choice hence they just get their gear wear it and board the helis as mentioned it took 20 min for that. and the distance b/w Ghazi base n APS was of 40min ride. They came and did their job of heavy fighting ie neutralizing terrorists. QRFs job isnt of neutralizing them but to keep them busy till the main party with hard punch comes.dont think so. But in our standards and what we expect from a soldier/ military guy either doctor or technician is to take the charge in such kind of situation, there is no luxury of complacency or negligence here. All the people of armed forces either doctors, technicians, engineers or pilots get weapons training and can handle weapons fairy well as well as hand to hand combat. We dont accept any excuse at this level.In the past we have seen such examples of how airbase technicians were able to hold the attackers for a few minutes with their service pistols and in process lose their lives and in these cases every minute counts. Since the attackers dont expect any reasonable resistance in first few minutes which helps them inflict maximum damage. The examples r of last year's naval base attack in karachi which made us launch the op zarb e azb and break the negotiations process, in which an engineer of PAF or Navy holded the attackers for 12 minutes with his pistol and lost his life. Had he not done that then damage would have been way more. Another example is of a Naval captain from Mehran airbase attack who came in b/w terrorist's bullets and second P-3C orion when the terrorist destroyed the first and save the aircraft but in process lost his life.