Inshallah pakistan to become asian tiger like lebanon

ziaulislam
Apr 22, 2010
We need to import 90% of stuff like lebanon and struture our economy such that 80% is based on services like lebanon
Currently we have highest ratio of services in entire region(india bengaldesh) but we nees increase it further by increasing imports and decreasing exports as my leader nawaz sharif wants
