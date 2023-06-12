AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 37,028
- 69
- Country
-
- Location
-
Inshallah Cyclone will demolish MQM
Praying hard that cyclone floods MQM offices for their role they played against Pakistan
Complete destruction would be welcomed
For their they played against Imran Khan's government
Also hope all those FAUJI owned huts by the beach are , washed away in Hurricane / Cyclone the monstrosity cement ugly buildings
Praying hard that cyclone floods MQM offices for their role they played against Pakistan
Complete destruction would be welcomed
For their they played against Imran Khan's government
Also hope all those FAUJI owned huts by the beach are , washed away in Hurricane / Cyclone the monstrosity cement ugly buildings
Last edited: