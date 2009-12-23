What's new

Insecure IAF Still Complaining To The West !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Change of guard doesn't necessary means change of habits.
After earlier complaining to America on Pakistan Air Force use of AMRAAMS during operation Swift Retort, the Indian Air Force, allegedly fourth largest air arm in the world, it's new Air chief is now desperately trying it's luck again by claiming that
Western technology passes from Pakistan to China: Indian Air Chief

Sidhant Sibal

64.7K Tweets



Western technology passes from Pakistan to China: Indian Air Chief


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1445277208856064004
 
Muhammad Omar

Muhammad Omar

They will feel the pain till years to come and rant about it but no gives a sh!t what they say just like they showed the Aim 120 to the world how their daddy Pakistan kicked their bottoms and no one gave a sh!t

images.jpeg
 
Riz

Riz

When you not believe on your own , you will become joker for the rest of the world
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Is it a complaint or just an observation of the objective reality.
The latter me thinks.
 
SQ8

SQ8

I think it’s the opposite - all is fair in war and what the IAF chief is doing is war to do his best to curtail his enemy by hook or by crook. This isn’t funny but an example of how bloodthirsty and venomous this enemy is in its attempts to attack on every possible front they can think of. If they could launch a biological attack against Pakistani babies they would do it because there is no such thing as morality or ethics to the majority of what calls itself an Indian these days.
 
arjunk

arjunk

SQ8 said:
I think it’s the opposite - all is fair in war and what the IAF chief is doing is war to do his best to curtail his enemy by hook or by crook. This isn’t funny but an example of how bloodthirsty and venomous this enemy is in its attempts to attack on every possible front they can think of. If they could launch a biological attack against Pakistani babies they would do it because there is no such thing as morality or ethics to the majority of what calls itself an Indian these days.
They already support terrorists like the BLA who go around kidnapping and blowing children up.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Indian higher political and military command has turned into regular complaining "tattu". :lol:
 
