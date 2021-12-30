'Insane numbers!': Twitter reacts to new IPL franchises getting sold for over a billion dollars
Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group won the bid for Lucknow in the Indian Premier League with an offer in excess of $932 million while the private equity firm, Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners), will own Ahmedabad after making a bid of more than $692 million.
“It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in a statement.
“True to IPL’s motto of ‘Where Talent Meets Opportunity’, the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage."
Representational photo. Image: Sportzpics
It will be the second time that RPSG group has owned a team in the IPL. It also owned Rising Pune Supergiant which competed in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals franchises were banned.
Irelia, which has offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas, has been involved in Formula 1 and recently bought stakes in Spain’s football league, LaLiga.
There were seven other bidders for the two new franchises that also included Avram Glazer’s Lancer Capital. The Glazer family owns Manchester United.
The 2022 IPL season will comprise 10 teams taking part in two groups of five.
Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to the announcement of the two new IPL franchises and their respective owners:
The brand value of the IPL in 2019 was ₹47,500 crore (US$6.3 billion), according to Duff & Phelps.
Now It has crossed 9 BN USD and has become third most valuable sports league if I am not wrong.
- FirstCricket Staff
- October 25th, 2021
- 22:46:52 IST
Now It has crossed 9 BN USD and has become third most valuable sports league if I am not wrong.