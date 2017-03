She is quiet an old shipThe ship was completed and commissioned in 1959 as the Royal Navy's HMS Hermes , and decommissioned in 1984. It was sold to India in 1987. INSwas commissioned into the Indian Navy on 12 May 1987, [1] and served for 27 years.there were talks about her being made into a museum but it was found financially unviable by the govt. It will probably be sold for scrap