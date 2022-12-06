INS Mormugao: Indian Navy to commission the warship on Dec 18 The warship is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface Brahmos missiles and Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missiles.

The warship is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface Brahmos missiles and Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missilesMumbai: The Indian Navy will get the latest asset on December 18 when Mazagon Dock Shipbuilder constructed guided missile stealth destroyer will get commissioned into the Blue Water navy and become part of the Western Naval Command."Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. Hence, we decided to commission Mormugao before that date. Mormugao will be commissioned on December 18," announced Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commander in Chief, Western Naval Command.INS MormugaoMormugao's overall length is 164 meters and has a displacement of over 7,500 tonnes. It can achieve a speed of 32 knots. The warship is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface Brahmos missiles and Barak-8 long-range surface-to-air missiles. On its helo deck, the ship has a hanger for two helicopters to further extend its reach.For undersea warfare capability, the destroyer is fitted with anti-submarine weapons torpedo launchers and anti-submarine rocket launchers.This is one of the other naval floating assets that the Indian Navy will be inducted into service. In all the plan is to have as many as 45 ships and submarines that are under different phases of construction in various shipyards.These many warships are in the pipeline as per the long-term perspective plan called the Maritime Capability Perspective Plan. A 15-year plan that is reviewed every five years. The latest plan prepared is for the 2022 to 2037 period.Out of the 45, two ships are being built in Russia. There are three ships under Project 15B that are pending from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. Mormugao will get commissioned on December 18. Thereafter, there will be Imphal and Surat of the same class.Simultaneously, Project 17A has seven stealth frigates, which will be commissioned from 2023 onwards."We also have two Project 11356, which are Talwar Class ships built in Goa Shipyard. Then we have got two more of those Project 11356 ships built in Russia. A surveyor vessel is being built by the GRSE, Kolkata. Two multipurpose vessels will come from the L&T Group, then there will be 16 anti-submarine shallow water crafts - eight each by Cochin Shipyard and GRSE like the Ajay Class we had. Then there are Diving Support Vessels being built by Hindustan Shipyard and Diving Support Craft by Titagrah Wagons. We will also get two submarines of the Scorpene class, which are being built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Of these two submarines, one is likely to be accepted this month and commissioned next month," detailed Vice Admiral SinghOther than these 45 warships, the Indian Navy is in the initial stages of contracting to place orders for 39 more warships. "We hope that the contracts of those will be signed in about next one year. Beyond that another 25 ships are also in the pipeline," said Vice Admiral Singh during the Navy Day briefingSalient Points:-1) INS Mormugao will be comissioned on 18th December.2) INS Vagir to be delivered to the Navy this month.3) Comissioning of P17A frigates starts in 2023.4) Navy expects contract for 39 ships to be signed in the next 1 year.(5) Currently there are 45 ships in various stages of construction, 43 from Indian shipyards, 2 from Russia(Tushil class frigates).6) Once the orders for 39 ships is placed, an order of another 25 ships is in the pipeline.