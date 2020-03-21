Inroduction

What's new

Hi guys, I am a new member in here, i am Indonesian male 39 years old.
I am interesting in Military stuff and know about this forum from link in another Military forum.
Sorry for bad English....

1) Tell your interests?
- Reading a lot thing
2) How did you find us?
- From link in another Military forum
3) What interests you here?
- Discus defence and military, especially about Indonesian defence
4) What is your profession?
- general employee
5) Your nationality and/or origin?
- Indonesia
6) City you are posting from?
- Tangerang, indonesia
 
