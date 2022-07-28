INR Vs PKR

Norwegian said: Luxury of having 600 billion dollars in reserves Click to expand...

More like $400 billion now. India's position is certainly not as bad on this front as other South Asian countries. But considering India's size, the reserves can only help for a year if the global economy does not avoid a deep recession.One good thing for India is that I see FDI is still rolling in (although at a seemingly slower pace). The capital account can therefore remain strong for now