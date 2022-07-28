INR Vs PKR

Yes, and it will get worse thanks to neutralsJust read that 1 Indian rupee now gets you 3 Pakistani rupees. Is this the lowest its ever been?
Luxury of having 600 billion dollars in reservesINR is also under pressure. But it is getting support from RBI to keep the value at 80
More like $400 billion now. India's position is certainly not as bad on this front as other South Asian countries. But considering India's size, the reserves can only help for a year if the global economy does not avoid a deep recession.Luxury of having 600 billion dollars in reserves
572 billion to be exact... It's dropping every week for some time now. But expect things to get better in coming months.Luxury of having 600 billion dollars in reserves
Google conversation rate seems to be different from what SBP posted a few hours agoHmm, 1 INR is 2.6 PKR
Not 3.
Hmm yes someone pointed it out to me. My bad. Seems a glitch in Google.Google conversation rate seems to be different from what SBP posted a few hours ago
Nope,Throughout history Indian GDP has been more or less 10 times that of pakistan,
but now it will be atleast 15 times and by the end of this fiscal 20 times.