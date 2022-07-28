What's new

INR Vs PKR

Norwegian said:
Luxury of having 600 billion dollars in reserves 🤣
More like $400 billion now. India's position is certainly not as bad on this front as other South Asian countries. But considering India's size, the reserves can only help for a year if the global economy does not avoid a deep recession.

One good thing for India is that I see FDI is still rolling in (although at a seemingly slower pace). The capital account can therefore remain strong for now :pop:
 
Two banks of the River said:
Hmm, 1 INR is 2.6 PKR

Not 3.
Google conversation rate seems to be different from what SBP posted a few hours ago

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1552593965802815488

1659019410382.png


 

