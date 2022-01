Balakot Incident revealed Indian Air Force is Unprofessional & Untrained Former Pakistan Air Force Chief Sohail Aman raised some serious questions about the professionalism and strategic planning capabilities

As I said in the previous thread, not surprising; it will come out that poor pilot training will be the cause of this crash. As the PAF air chief said; the IAF is an unprofessional Air Force. The Russians should sue the Indians for sullying the name of their defense equipment.