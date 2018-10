For over six years, around 112 ghost employees allegedly illegally appointed in Thatta district police have been receiving the salaries and other benefits.

112 ghost employees were receiving salaries

no legal document regarding their recruitment or appointment is available on record

The SSP also acknowledged to confronting pressures and refusing certain offers to expose the wrongdoing.

a total of 153 employees were found unaccounted for, of whom 112 have been established as ghost employees. Former sheet clerk Abdul Sattar Solangi, senior clerk and former accountant Raja Shahid Iqbal Rajpuit, Azam Gopang and four other staff have been found to be involved in the scam so far.