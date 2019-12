Innovation can save Pakistan

In China’s immediate neighbour lies the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which hardly spends any of its annual expenses on R&D. In fact, whatever is shown under R&D head of expenditure, is mostly non-development expense (salaries, etc.). Thus the real, meaningful expenditure is even lower. Critically, little of it adds value. Is it any wonder than that we are such laggards when it comes to technological advances, innovation and R&D?

But there is another narrative, hopeful, less discussed but slowly and gradually gaining traction. This narrative revolves around innovative Pakistani minds and institutes like the National Incubation Centre (NIC) Karachi. On the October 25, an innovative idea by the name of Encore Pay brought pride to Pakistan. A product centred on the idea of its founder Imran Saeed and polished further at NIC, Encore Pay got selected for IBM’s prestigious Hyper Protect Accelerator Program. IBM’s accelerator program is a new tech start up program designed to build and scale the next generation of fintech and healthtech companies.

Around Pakistan, besides NIC, various other platforms are also vying for innovative ideas and striving to turn them into products. And there is no shortage of ideas. Recently, for example, a female Pakistani engineer came up with an innovative way of reducing carbon emissions of commercial airlines.

What is lacking is government support and an infrastructure that can properly sustain and nurture ideas like Encore Pay.

what is the probability that Pakistan’s government and its policymakers can be weaned off of their unhealthy infatuation with cemented structures? The answer, ironically, is that it is the government that would have to be at the forefront of this change.

One example would illustrate this assertion. Since 1976, the federal government has been charging 1 percent tax, equivalent to gross income of pharmaceutical companies, in the name of conducting R&D. Billions of rupees have been collected till date, of which there is no account. Yet there is zero public sector R&D in pharmaceutical products, and Pakistan still lacks a WHO or FDA approved lab for testing. A better course of action would have been to withdraw this tax, and let pharmaceutical companies carry out this task by themselves, with government acting as a regulator.

Billions of rupees are dished out everywhere in the form of inefficient subsidies to sustain rent-seeking lobbies. This year, a Rs20 billion subsidy was announced for the stock exchange. Not many Pakistanis invest in it, and its fruits fall in the lap of a tiny minority.

why couldn’t this amount be channelled to NIC or other such platforms that support innovation?

USA earns more than $125 billion a year through patents on ideas that originated on its soil but are being used worldwide.