Innovation and PhD Rhetoric

Dear Moderators,



Let this be in World Affairs section because this happens everywhere in the world.

I wonder how people can confidently talk about innovation and doing PhD in the fields of science, technology, economy, commerce, arts, literature etc. These rhetoric people include colleagues, media as well as members here in this forum.I and my college friend knew our limitations. We never aspired to innovate or to do PhD. Heck, we didn't even bother to do our mandatory college engineering project. We straightaway bribed our teacher and he brought us ready-made project for bachelor's degree education from his sources in industry.We knew that concepts like innovation and PhD are for geniuses only. But people around me use these terms so confidently and nonchalantly, I wonder if I am surrounded by geniuses.Nowadays there are so many PhD holders, I wonder if there works are really worthy of the doctorate degree awarded to them. And I presume that when keyboard warriors speak of innovation with an air of confidence, they actually misinterpret minor cleverness as some kind of incremental innovation.Quoting @Kaptaan in one thread: