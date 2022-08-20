Inner containment construction at Rooppur NPP unit-2 enters final stage The inner containment is one of the key elements of the nuclear power plant safety system

Concreting of the inner containment dome of the reactor building has started at the unit-2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.The work is being carried out by the TrestRosSEM, a branch of the Rosatom Engineering Division.The inner containment is one of the key elements of the nuclear power plant safety system. It protects the reactor compartment and hosts the pipeline holes and the polar crane, used for serving the reactor.According to Rosatom, the Russian contractor of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, more than 3,200 cubic meters of concrete will be required for the 17.6m high reinforced concrete structure with a base diameter of 42.8m.“The final stage of building the infrastructure of passive safety system has started,” said Alexei Deriy, vice-president of ASE and director of the Rooppur NPP construction project.“We will be able to optimize the concreting process by replicating the experience gained in performing similar work, in the reactor building at Power unit 1,” he added.Rooppur NPP will be equipped with two Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2400MW capacity.These generation III+ reactors fully comply with all international safety requirements. The Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation is implementing the Rooppur NPP as the General Contractor.According to Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, the implementing authority of the RNPP, the first unit of the power plant was scheduled to start operation in 2023 and second one in 2024.But recently the first unit's operation was rescheduled to 2024 and second unit to 2025.