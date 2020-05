Today, May 28, 2020, the Company INKAS Vehicles LLC based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) has unveiled its new " Hornet " Pickup design 4x4 APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) vehicle using Webinar (Online Video conference) services provided by Army Recognition Group.Inkas Vehicles LLC is a worldwide leader in the production of top-of-the-line armored vehicles, certified as per international standards and based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, since 2012. The Inkas'range of vehicles includes luxury armored SUV’s, armored sedans, armored busses, APC’s and Cash-in-Transit vehicles, tailor-made to your needs with 24/7 assistance, flexibility, competitive rates and quick delivery.Our 157,000 sq. ft., the facility includes four workshops, glass and laser facilities along with our state-of-the-art offices and dedicated team working together to give you the best quality product. We are ISO 9001:2008 certified for the Quality Management Systems with design, manufacture and supply of custom-built armored vehicles, Automobile outfitting and outfitting vehicles for safe transport, for VIP protection, military and law enforcement and cash and transit industry.The INKAS Hornet is a new generation of Pickup design armored vehicle personnel carrier (APC) designed and manufactured by the company Inkas Vehicles LLC. The Inkas Hornet keeps the original design of the commercial pickup vehicle that can be configured to be used as a personnel carrier for military units as well as a surveillance and security vehicle for police forces. One of the key features of the INKAS Hornet is that it can be operated under conditions and environment not suitable for heavy armored vehicles and other oversized combat vehicles.The design of the Inkas Hornet is divided into three main compartments with driver’s and commander’s seats at the front, troops’ compartment in the middle, and cargo compartment at the rear. The hull of the vehicle provides Level CEN B6or STANAG Level 2 protection against 7.62x51mm ammunition. The bottom part of the chassis is protected against a simultaneous explosion blast from two DM-51 hand grenades. The filling of DM-51 consists of 60 grams of Nitropenta.You can read a full technical review and fact sheet about the INKAS Hornet at this link