Injuries reported after rockets fired from Gaza, as Bahrain & UAE sign peace deal with Tel Aviv at the White House
15 Sep, 2020 18:03 / Updated 1 hour ago
National flags of Bahrain, UAE, Israel and the U.S. are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old city on September 15, 2020. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun
- Multiple rockets have been fired from Gaza towards Israeli cities during the UAE-Bahrain peace deal signing in Washington. Israeli anti-aircraft defenses have been activated, and at least six people were reportedly injured.
The sirens were sounded in the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. Footage from the scene shows damaged vehicles and shattered glass at the site of the rocket impact.
Local volunteer medics said they treated six people for injuries sustained in the attack, and a further six were given assistance for "emotional or psychological shock."
The Israel Defense Forces has said it registered two launches from the Gaza Strip, adding that one of the projectiles was intercepted.
Footage circulating online purportedly shows the moment when the rocket was intercepted.
Hamas, the Islamist militant and political faction that governs Gaza, issued a statement following the initial barrage of rocket fire, saying the agreements between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain are not “worth the ink spilled or the paper [they were] signed on,” adding that “the Palestinian people are determined to continue the struggle to get all of their rights.”
The rocket attacks were renewed on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with the IDF reporting that 15 projectiles were fired from the Palestinian enclave, setting off sirens in some communities in southern Israel. At least eight of the rockets were intercepted, while the rest detonated in open areas, according to local media reports.
In response, the military said it bombed “about ten terrorist targets,” including what it described as a Hamas explosives “factory,” as well as a military compound used for training.
Footage purporting to capture the IDF strikes has been circulating on social media, showing bright blasts lighting up the night sky.