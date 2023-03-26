What's new

Injured US soldiers transferred to Iraq for treatment after Syria attack

Injured US soldiers transferred to Iraq for treatment after Syria attack​

Hammock said the attack on US bases were carried out by militias backed by Iran​

01:50 . 26/03/2023 Sunday
AA
Injured US soldiers transferred to Iraq for treatment after Syria attack

Injured US soldiers transferred to Iraq for treatment after Syria attack


Six soldiers and a contractor injured in attacks on US military bases in Syria were transferred to Iraq for treatment, the US military said on Saturday.
US Central Command spokesperson Abigail Hammock told the Iraq television network Rudaw that a soldier and a contractor were treated in the capital Baghdad, while two soldiers were being transferred to Erbil in northern Iraq for medical attention.
Hammock said the attack on US bases were carried out by militias backed by Iran.
On Friday, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said an attack with dozens of rockets targeted the US Green Village military base in the province of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria.
In retaliation, the US launched airstrikes on military bases housing Iranian militias in eastern Syria.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Saturday, at least 19 pro-Iran militants were killed in the attacks.
Following the attacks, President Joe Biden said his forces will "act forcefully" to protect US troops. However, he said Washington was not seeking a conflict with Iran.
* Writing by Ahmed Asmar
 

