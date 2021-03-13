Initiative to buy 16 warplanes for Tk 25,000 crore

According to the Air Force proposal, the Armed Forces Department has already approved in principle the purchase of 16 state-of-the-art Western Origin (MRCA) MRCAs.

Forces Goal-2030 has been formulated to ensure the geopolitical security of the country. The plan, adopted to ensure a strong national defense system, emphasizes the need to strengthen the Bangladesh Air Force. That is why the Air Force has been told to build multiple squadrons with multi-role combat aircraft (MRCA) or warplanes capable of performing a variety of roles. Initiatives have already been taken to procure these state-of-the-art warplanes capable of providing all possible assistance on land and at sea. The Armed Forces Department has also given policy approval for the purchase of 16 such warplanes.The total cost to buy the warplanes will be Tk 25,200 crore. Of this, Tk 7,300 crore will be required for one-time payment in the first year. The Air Force Headquarters has requested the Ministry of Defense to include the issue in the forthcoming budget (FY 2021-22). A copy of the proposal has also been sent to the finance secretary, sources in the finance department said.The proposal calls for the purchase of state-of-the-art MRCA warplanes capable of providing all-round assistance on land and at sea, as well as effective defense systems in response to the current geopolitical situation and potential threats. Neighboring countries have more contemporary modern warplanes. In light of the Forces Goal 2030, there are guidelines for deploying multiple MRCA squadrons in the Air Force. As part of this, an MRCA (MiG-29 fighter) squadron was added to the Air Force fleet in 1999, which is currently operating. The purchase of fighter jets required to set up another MRCA squadron is currently under consideration at the policy-making level of the government.Based on the tender process for the 16 aircraft and the proposals submitted by the governments of different countries, the Air Force says that according to the plan, the procurement process will be completed in G to G method. In order to make an MRCA purchase agreement, a down payment of the first year will require 25 per cent of the total value or Tk 7,300 crore in the next financial year. This money needs to be kept in reserve in bulk without being included in the regular budget of the Air Force. The rest of the money has to be paid within 5-10 years. Or the money can be raised for one-time payment in the first year by including it in the project form in the annual development plan. In that case also, according to the agreement, it will be necessary to make arrangements for payment in the remaining 5-10 years.The procurement process is currently in process. The purchase of these proposed aircraft is quite expensive. For this reason, buying them from the regular budget of the Air Force will have a negative impact on the operating budget of the Air Force. As a result, there will be a deficit in installment payment, management and maintenance.According to the proposal, security is inextricably linked with a country's economic growth and overall development. Therefore, the development of the overall security system is also a priority to ensure sustainable development. Plans have been made to purchase the proposed warplanes to ensure the sovereign security of the country. Therefore, this procurement activity can be completed even if it is included in the annual development budget.The Air Force has also requested that the matter be presented at a tripartite meeting on the medium-term budget structure for the next financial year. When contacted, the senior finance secretary declined to comment.However, a senior official of the finance department told Banik Barta that work is underway to prepare the next budget. If such a proposal comes from the Ministry of Defense, it will be considered with special importance as the issue involves national security.The proposal said about the current capabilities of the Air Force, the professionalism of the Bangladesh Air Force in defending independence and sovereignty is now appreciated beyond the borders of the country. The contribution of other concerned ministries including finance and defense in this achievement is undeniable. As part of the implementation of Forces Goal-2030, the Air Force's inventory includes training aircraft, including fighter jets. There are also state-of-the-art transport and transport training aircraft, various types of helicopters, advanced technology air defense systems, weather radar, short-range missile systems, heavy and medium quality missiles and ammunition. The inclusion of these has made the Air Force more powerful and capable of repelling external enemy attacks.