Initiative for Imran Khan; AfPak Customs Union

With the Non-Confidence motion against the incumbent government presented by the combined opposition, Imran Khan is in a reactionary and fire fighting mode. Parliamentary Party members are disillusioned as Aleem Khan and Tarin Group have united. PML(Q) and MQM(P) are sitting on the fences. IK is holding Jalsas and meeting allies to convince them to give him support. But this is a defensive strategy and what we also need some initiative and playing an offensive game in addition to a defensive game.



By combining Afghanistan and Pakistan in a Customs Union with Duty Free Imports and Exports, Khan can market a visible achievement to the masses. With his media team highlighting the benefits of such a move, it can be a game changer in the current scenario. Already the Afghan Transit Trade is a mess with no customs revenues for Pakistan and all the items imported by Afghanistan being sent back to Pakistan.



This move will also have positive effects on the law and order situation in Pakistan as the Afghan Taliban will support us in reaching a ceasefire and peace with TTP and in controlling Daesh. Only yesterday there were reports of a bomb blast in Sibbi in which security personnel were martyred and injured.



Later on we can follow up with a Defense Treaty with Afghanistan. That will remove our concerns on the Western Borders.