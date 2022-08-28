What's new

Inheriting Land in Pakistan As Overseas Pakistani

Hi all. Been banging my head against a brick wall for some time trying to figure this one out and thought you folks may have an answer for me.

Ordinarily, in Pakistan, what occurs is that a grandfather will die before their children. The children will then proceed to undertake a probate for their inheritance and will receive their shares of the land. When the the grandfather's children die, their children will do the same process and inherit the land once over.

Unfortunately, in my case my father died before my grandfather - with the family land all being in my grandfather's name. This has put a proverbial spanner in the works.

I was wondering then - if my uncles and aunts wanted to do a probate to inherit my grandfather's land and give me my father's share voluntarily, what would be the process for them? And importantly - could it be done without me travelling to Pakistan?

In the alternative, should my uncles and aunts not wish to do anything / refuse to give me my father's share / hold my inheritance as a sword of Damocles over my head, I am aware that s4 of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 gives 'orphaned grandchildren' the right to inherit their father's share:

In the event of the death of any son or daughter of the propositus before the opening of succession, the children of such son or daughter, if any, living at the time the succession opens, shall per stirpes receive a share equivalent to the share which such son or daughter, as the case may be, would have received if alive

If I have to proceed down the route of s4 Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, then what would that basically involve? I would appreciate if someone could provide me with some details as to this. I am aware that I would have to hire an Advocate and instruct them - but how do I go about this as an Overseas Pakistani? And if there is a legal battle - how do I manage that whilst overseas? I am confused as to the practicalities of this.

My other question would be is - there would have to be an initial hearing of some sort. How long would that hearing take to happen? Basically - if by some fluke I manage to find an Advocate, sort out the practicalities of instructing them whilst being overseas, how long will it take from the filing of papers to there hearing a hearing in person?

I am aware that many of you may say that I would be best to speak to an Advocate/Legal Professional in Pakistan but I am finding it difficult to find one in my area in Pakistan (or anywhere for that matter). I have tried to find the answers myself for some time but have hit a brick wall and would greatly appreciate any assistance at all with this.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Forget it.... It now belongs to the Land Mafia Property Dealers in Khakis....
 
Hyde

Hyde

Where is the land in Pakistan?

Like you said it is best to seek an advice from local advocate and the best way to transfer the land is to go there and do the paperwork by yourself.

You will need to spend a lot of money to get the registry transferred under your name. It’s not a straight forward process in Pakistan but easy if nobody raises an objection in your family and you know 1x patwari to the job on your behalf
 

