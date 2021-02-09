What's new

Infrastructure in conflict Zone (India Vs Pakistan Vs China)

1635453513383.png


If you give a brief look at the infrastructure of LOC and LAC (ladakh sector). You can understand why Indian side is very eager and Confident to run over AJK.
Both India and China has broad well defined arteries of Road access in whole Jammu and Kashmir and in Tibbet area... whereas on Azad Kashmir side we specially in GB we have very limited infrastructure for fast mobilization and falling back... this seems to be a serious limitation in facing charge of Indian Integrated Battle Groups....In this area we also don't have very suitable air cover..... why wouldn't we fortify this absolutely critical piece geography that connects us to China and that keeps india apart from Afghanistan.
 
What? The entire Pakistani doctrine is based on quick mobilization and the infrastruktur has been in place for almost 50 years..

This is first issue Pakistan has adressed look what happened to India 1965.. You can't just quell indias offensive and than quick counter attack advancing into India.. This is something china only has done recently because their border was cold for so long..

PAKISTAN is not far away from the Indian borders hence it is easy for them to do massive mobilization within an hour
 
