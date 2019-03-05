Infrastructure in China's poorest province

As of 2018, the total length of Guizhou's controlled-access expressways (equivalent to German Autobahn) reached 6450km, longer than Russia's and nearly reaching Italy's.
The goal of 10000km in 2022 is being supported by additional 500 billion yuan of investments to facilitate transport and logistics in one of China's most geographically challenging provinces.
That is some really challenging terrain.Qingshui River Bridge, inaugurated one year ahead of deadline.
It is nothing special in Guizhou.That is some really challenging terrain.
Germany Autobahn is 13,000 km in length. It doesn’t make sense to belittle other countries to feel the own greatness. In fact, you make yourself to a stupid joke.As of 2018, the total length of Guizhou's controlled-access expressways (equivalent to German Autobahn) reached 6450km, longer than Russia's and nearly reaching Italy's.
