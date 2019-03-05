What's new

Infrastructure in China's poorest province

AndrewJin

AndrewJin

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 23, 2015
15,101
22
50,805
Country
China
Location
China
As of 2018, the total length of Guizhou's controlled-access expressways (equivalent to German Autobahn) reached 6450km, longer than Russia's and nearly reaching Italy's.

The goal of 10000km in 2022 is being supported by additional 500 billion yuan of investments to facilitate transport and logistics in one of China's most geographically challenging provinces.

222.jpg
111.jpg
 
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
28,019
70
98,869
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
AndrewJin said:
As of 2018, the total length of Guizhou's controlled-access expressways (equivalent to German Autobahn) reached 6450km, longer than Russia's and nearly reaching Italy's.

The goal of 10000km in 2022 is being supported by additional 500 billion yuan of investments to facilitate transport and logistics in one of China's most geographically challenging provinces.

View attachment 544333 View attachment 544334
Click to expand...

Access (or lack of it) is one of the major variables in China's existing inland poverty.

By providing access between inland/underdeveloped areas/region and those developed, China ensures finance and capital would move inland/less accessible areas and generate economic activity and growth.
 
SALMAN F

SALMAN F

BANNED
Jul 6, 2013
4,368
-23
5,147
Country
Iraq
Location
Lebanon
rott said:
We need a war with India to keep them quiet for another 50 years.
Click to expand...
Well India is your neighbor unlike the other country who go to invade another in another part of the world and wasting trillions while their schools,airports and Infrastructure are on the same level of the third world country despise the fact they are the richest country in the world.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,648
0
17,991
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
AndrewJin said:
As of 2018, the total length of Guizhou's controlled-access expressways (equivalent to German Autobahn) reached 6450km, longer than Russia's and nearly reaching Italy's.

The goal of 10000km in 2022 is being supported by additional 500 billion yuan of investments to facilitate transport and logistics in one of China's most geographically challenging provinces.

View attachment 544333 View attachment 544334
Click to expand...
Germany Autobahn is 13,000 km in length. It doesn’t make sense to belittle other countries to feel the own greatness. In fact, you make yourself to a stupid joke.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese New Year Routine: Xi Jingping goes to the poor rural regions to spend the Chinese New Year with the poorest villagers in China
Replies
2
Views
331
SIPRA
SIPRA
beijingwalker
Tibet's GDP grows about 7 percent in 2021, Per captia GDP close to $9,000USD
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Income of poorest fifth plunged 53% in 5 years ; those at top surged in India
Replies
3
Views
154
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
艹艹艹
Cambodia welcomes help from all countries for infrastructure
Replies
0
Views
222
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
beijingwalker
How Xi jingping builds up his decades long politicial career by always focusing China's poorest
Replies
0
Views
179
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom