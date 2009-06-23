/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Infrastructure Development in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Infrastructure & Development' started by moha199, Jun 23, 2009.

Page 1 of 506
  1. Jun 23, 2009 #1
    moha199

    moha199 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,703
    Joined:
    Jul 18, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 689 / -0
    I am creating this thread TO SHOW THAT WE ARE ALSO PROGRESSIVE AND ON THE RIGHT PATH TOWARDS SUCESS:pakistan::china::smitten:
     
    Last edited: Jun 23, 2009
    • Thanks Thanks x 27
  2. Jun 23, 2009 #2
    moha199

    moha199 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,703
    Joined:
    Jul 18, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 689 / -0
    ..........................
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jun 23, 2009 #3
    moha199

    moha199 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,703
    Joined:
    Jul 18, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 689 / -0
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Jun 23, 2009 #4
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Sheikh zayed centre
    13d99ae21e37925f40f5e9124a152888.jpg

    Current construction site:
    63447d6b5e83492e69df3fe8c2ab8d0b.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 13
  5. Jun 23, 2009 #5
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Centaurus Islamabad:


    75d4961d5cedab775b1131113450b773.jpg

    Current construction site:
    21e35a8dcaeb3aeac79a9607d9f233ac.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 12
  6. Jun 23, 2009 #6
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    World Trade Center Islamabad:

    World Trade Center construction site:
    5be554c8dbfff47b40215c5bb745205a.jpg





    This is how World Trade Center Islamabad will look like when construction is complete inshAllah.


     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  7. Jun 23, 2009 #7
    moha199

    moha199 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,703
    Joined:
    Jul 18, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 689 / -0
    Mashah Allah
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  8. Jun 23, 2009 #8
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Lahore Boulevard Heights

    Current construction site:
    3d6ca9bab489e722768fdbe50469e23e.jpg

    de1416b0c3fa5f2fdf0772202f7144bd.jpg







    This is how the building will look like after construction is complete inshAllah
    2b57c3e983360845e824e4e522bbed8e.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  9. Jun 23, 2009 #9
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Lahore Tricon Corporate Office

    Current construction site:
    bbdb4714bb217e742567a6487335dca2.jpg

    81dd0d8dbd6396a6f39b97507a724cf9.jpg







    This is how the building will look like after construction is complete inshAllah.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  10. Jun 23, 2009 #10
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Lahore IT Tower

    Current construction site:
    b3bfef316863f5a29bf7a0e7b024fbc8.jpg






    This is how the building will look like after construction is complete inshAllah
    b357e1a2321c4d8f29d9a2b285025c99.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  11. Jun 23, 2009 #11
    moha199

    moha199 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,703
    Joined:
    Jul 18, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 689 / -0
    d6b34347b583793273841777a8e66e4f.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  12. Jun 23, 2009 #12
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Islamabad Gold Crest DHA

    Construction site as of January 2009:
    9bdb6022f3854e4ad00c31c62f87d6ff.jpg





    Render:
    4636aa26fbc26dbe766bf3d840b8f0e0.jpg

    68c66905330d22183b984ff3b671b02d.jpg

    bec136ff0efe5a42ea5c72da067216cc.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  13. Jun 23, 2009 #13
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Benazir Bhutto (New Islamabad) International Airport, Islamabad, Pakistan

    Key Data:
    Order Year 2005
    Project Type New greenfield airport
    Location Islamabad, Pakistan
    Estimated Investment $400m, PKR37bn
    Completion 2011&#8211;2012

    74561a6a76c98f9beaa6fe3162d3b471.jpg

    4c5ea42c113e05ee6b42a18d18f9d775.jpg

     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  14. Jun 23, 2009 #14
    moha199

    moha199 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,703
    Joined:
    Jul 18, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 689 / -0
    c3f8919d6ad695e44ea518b0750683a9.jpg
    56c37e3c6a9498cfa5a35ab2a607e869.jpg
    f5953cb447c8650f203819d336aaed74.jpg
    63e9890bf85405fa4c4b36572e7c359b.jpg
    a75cafd62755d44751e47cfbba40e756.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  15. Jun 23, 2009 #15
    Omar1984

    Omar1984 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,312
    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12,607 / -0
    Karachi Sofitel Hotel Tower & Mall

    Current construction site:
    8a6976d401ade7e4a800f6c32bb2a49d.jpg






    Render:
    f1ab17f54d2de39e5714b5ee21947652.jpg
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
Page 1 of 506
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)