Infrastructure Development in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Infrastructure & Development' started by moha199, Jun 23, 2009.
I am creating this thread TO SHOW THAT WE ARE ALSO PROGRESSIVE AND ON THE RIGHT PATH TOWARDS SUCESS
Sheikh zayed centre
Current construction site:
Centaurus Islamabad:
Current construction site:
World Trade Center Islamabad:
World Trade Center construction site:
This is how World Trade Center Islamabad will look like when construction is complete inshAllah.
Mashah Allah
Lahore Boulevard Heights
Current construction site:
This is how the building will look like after construction is complete inshAllah
Lahore Tricon Corporate Office
Current construction site:
This is how the building will look like after construction is complete inshAllah.
Lahore IT Tower
Current construction site:
This is how the building will look like after construction is complete inshAllah
Islamabad Gold Crest DHA
Construction site as of January 2009:
Render:
Benazir Bhutto (New Islamabad) International Airport, Islamabad, Pakistan
Key Data:
Order Year 2005
Project Type New greenfield airport
Location Islamabad, Pakistan
Estimated Investment $400m, PKR37bn
Completion 2011–2012
Karachi Sofitel Hotel Tower & Mall
Current construction site:
Render: