Infrastructure and Transport News

Mercure Grand Hotel to start operation at Karachi Airport from April

KARACHI (January 10 2007): Mercure Grand Hotel, Karachi, a five-star hotel, will start operation from April 1, 2007 and will bring an attractive European style hotel to the Karachi Airport. The hotel is located in the Civil Aviation Security Zone, a short 5-minute drive from the Jinnah International Airport Terminal.This was announced by Christophe Landais, Managing Director of Accor, Middle East, while briefing newsmen in the hotel premises on Monday. He said that the hotel would begin commercial operation in two phases. Phase I, opening on April 1 2007, will consist of 120 rooms and 2 suites, with an all-day dining restaurant, coffee shop, swimming pool, with pool bar.Phase II will open shortly afterwards and will consist of additional 55 superior rooms, all on ground level, with balconies and direct garden access, multiple seminar and convention facilities as well as a complete fitness centre.He said that guests would experience a feeling of tranquillity, spaciousness and relaxation due to the extensive gardens, recreational amenities, and the general layout of the attractively landscaped property. The renovation is both attractive and contemporary with direct assistance from globally recognised companies such as W&A International. The hotel will offer guests one of a kind leisure experience in Karachi area.The Mercure Grand Hotel, Karachi Airport, project is a complete and total refurbishment of an existing facility on 10 acres land. The hotel is owned by United International Group (UIG) Private Limited, with Muhammed Akhtar Qureshi as C.E.O. The project has a substantial minority interest from the JS Group, which is the largest financial conglomerate in the country with increasing stake in the hospitality sector.Upon opening, the Mercure Grand Hotel Karachi Airport will be the only international standard hotel in Northern Karachi and Airport area. Accor Middle East already has an advance team in place and is actively seeking permanent staff for the hotel.Christophe in his presentation said: "Accor Middle East is delighted to have been chosen to manage this attractive and dynamic project which will provide at least some much sought after relief to the significant hotel room demand situation in Karachi. Accor Middle East is wholly committed to the Pakistani market and we intend to significantly grow our portfolio of hotels in this dynamic country."Grand Mercure is one of several fast growing Accor brands in the Middle East region along with Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure, and Ibis. The addition of the Mercure Grand Hotel Karachi Airport will create total 5 Grand Mercure hotels in the Middle East zone (comprising the entire Arabian Peninsula, including the Levant countries as well as Iran and Pakistan). The hotel will join a global network of over 700 Mercure hotels in 49 countries and will add to Accor's existing portfolio of 20 hotels in the Middle East.In addition to Mercure Grand Hotel Karachi Airport, the Sofitel Karachi in Clifton is another Accor hotel, which would shortly begin construction with the opening planned in late 2009. Accor is one of the most significant hotel management companies with regard to expansion and development in the region with over 30 hotels currently under construction in the Middle East area. Within 3 years, Accor Middle East anticipates having approximately 70 hotels under management contract in the Middle East.With 160,000 associates in nearly 100 countries, Accor is the European leader in hotels and tourism and the global leader in corporate services. To provide private and business clients with superior service, it leverages nearly 40 years of expertise in its two core activities:Hotels, with Sofitel, Novotel, Mercure, Suitehotel, Ibis, Etap Hotel, Formule 1, Motel 6 and Red Roof Inn brands, represent more than 4,000 hotels and 475,000 rooms in 90 countries, as well as strategically related activities, notably Lenotre Services to corporate clients and public institutions, through Accor Services. Total 21 million people in 35 countries benefit from its broad portfolio, which includes food vouchers, people care, incentives and loyalty programs.Muhammad Akhtar, CEO of UIG and Muhammad Imran Qureshi, Director, UIG were also present on this occasion.