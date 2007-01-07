Infrastructure and Transport News

46 road projects of Rs 400 billion to be completed by 2015
KARACHI (January 07 2007): Federal Minister for Communication, Shamim Siddiqui said, about 46 projects of Rs 400 billion in road sector will be completed by 2015. Speaking at a seminar on "Project Management" in collaboration with 'All Pakistan Contractors Association' and 'Project Management Institute' here on Saturday.
He said the present government has started project worth billion of rupees across the country. Project management experts are, therefore, needed to complete the projects efficiently.
"At present about 22 projects are delayed including the most important Islamabad-Murree project, due to lack of proper project management expertise," he added. Among the mega projects being carried out by the government were Karakoram Highway, M-1, M-4, M-5, M-6, M-7, RCD, N-55 Highway and Gwadar-Hub road, these will be completed by 2015.
To a query about the progress on Thatta road, he said, proper departmental investigation is being carried out as Sindh Government has also complained and involved staff would be punished. He appreciated the organisers for arranging a seminar on topic of project management.
http://www.brecorder.com/index.php?id=514636&currPageNo=2&query=&search=&term=&supDate=
