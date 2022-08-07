A jury finds Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim A Texas jury has decided to penalize Alex Jones with $45.2 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis.

I dont understand why that guy doesnt start his "information" saying that all are a fiction fantasy story, and so they can't be accused of anything.It's not a crime make fantasies stories about real events/characers in USA:And even if it's, you can just change names and tell the same fantasy fiction story with obvious parallelisms to true events.(Antitrust screenwriters forget to tell how "NURV" CEO loved to f*ck every piece of *ss of "NURV" women beauty employees).