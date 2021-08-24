Infosys becomes fourth Indian company to hit $100-billion m-cap, shares up 84% in one year

Sudarshan said: Lol are you serious? Infosys in not some chip designer firm, they are a Software company. Click to expand...

Sudarshan said: . By that logic TVS is yet to design robots required for Motorbike manufacturing and assembly operations Click to expand...

DalalErMaNodi said: Indian companies are known for their shady business practices and working employees like dogs.. they take freshly graduated kids from Uni with IT degrees and work them like dogs Click to expand...

DalalErMaNodi said: few of my friends have had similar experiences when working under internship with infosys. Click to expand...

1. If Infosys is purely a software company why hasn't it designed at least an operating system2. Was someone forcing Infosys not to branch out into microprocessor design ? Is it written by stars in the night sky that Infosys shouldn't design microprocessors ? After all it would have been the first local design in India. What kind of graduates does it accept as employees ? And let's remember, those graduates all have to have high marks in their "education" years.3. Doesn't IBM have their own operating systemmicroprocessor ?If I am not wrong even not-much-innovative China now produces automotive robots. TVS could have collaborated with some Indian company for that.But I suppose TVS' robots come from Japan, Germany or other such places.Indeed, and you know the Indian IT and ITES industries have had agreement with successive Indian governments to discourage formation of employee unions in those sectors. In 2014 I almost created an employee union in an ITES company I worked in but I foolishly resigned instead, otherwise it would have been the first employee union in the Indian IT / ITES sector.Funny thing is that at least until 2015 IBM-USA had employee union but IBM-India did not. The parent company in USA had that set up but its Indian subsidiary did not.That's sad but expected.