What's new

Infosys becomes fourth Indian company to hit $100-billion m-cap, shares up 84% in one year

S

salute

FULL MEMBER
Jun 28, 2021
218
0
321
Country
India
Location
India
Infosys becomes fourth Indian company to hit $100-billion m-cap, shares up 84% in one year


Infosys becomes fourth Indian company to hit $100-billion m-cap, shares up 84% in one year

Representational image
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Shares of IT companies including Infosys have seen massive rally over the past year
  • Infosys reported strong numbers for the first quarter of current fiscal
  • The company had increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency from 12%-14% to 14-16%.
New Delhi: Infosys, the second-biggest Indian outsourcer, hit a market capitalisation of $100 billion on Tuesday, becoming the fourth company in India to achieve this feat. Shares of the Bengaluru-based company touched an all-time high of Rs 1,755.60 apiece today compared to its previous closing value of Rs 1,739.20. At the day's high Infosys achieved a market capitalisation of Rs 7.45 lakh crore or over $100 billion. As of 1:45 pm, Infosys shares were trading 0.78% lower at Rs 1,725.55.

Earlier three other Indian companies--Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC Bank--have achieved this feat.

Shares of IT companies including Infosys have seen massive rally over the past year as they are flooded with digitization orders from global MNCs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Infosys shares have rallied 84% over the past one year.

The company also reported strong numbers for the first quarter of current fiscal. Its net profit for the April-June quarter of current fiscal surged 22.75 on an annual basis to Rs 5,195 crore. On a sequential basis, the company registered 2.35 growth in its net profit. Its revenues grew 8.5% to Rs 23,665 crore compared to Rs 21,803 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Worth mentioning here is that the company had increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency from 12%-14% to 14-16%. The company guided for an operating margin of 22 to 24%.

Analysts say Infosys is expected to report superior revenue growth over FY21-FY24 driven by execution-focused stable management, a surge in mega deals and digital acceleration. The company has expanded its client outreach due to refreshed offerings and vast product portfolio.

Infosys is expected to be a key beneficiary of multi-year technology upcycle.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,947
17
21,864
Country
India
Location
India
@salute @Sudarshan, I don't know what "market cap" means nor do I want to know but about Infosys it is a code monkey company which has existed for almost 40 years and now it has 259,000+ employees out of which most will be computer engineers yet it has not set up a team to design a single local microprocessor and single local operating system which are the two most fundamental elements in a classical computer. Shame !

There even have been suicides in Infosys because of the company forcing employees to take up some internal exams for employee "employability" assessment. Not only are such suicides wrong but what has the company achieved through these suicides ?
 
Last edited:
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,564
-6
1,455
Country
India
Location
Nepal
DalalErMaNodi said:
Keep barking with your internal consumption and intra-state trade powered economy that is in turn propped up by 1.3 Billion of these specimens;







Sanghis go kablooey when they see white women, straight back to cave man behavior :omghaha:



Better Bango than a Pedo Dindu.




Click to expand...
1629809554165.gif
1629811064328.png
jamahir said:
@salute @Sudarshan, I don't know what "market cap" means nor do I want to know but about Infosys it is a code monkey company which has existed for almost 40 years and now it has 259,000+ employees out of which most will be computer engineers yet it has not set up a team to design a single local microprocessor and single local operating system which are the two most fundamental elements in a classical computer. Shame !

There even have been suicides in Infosys because of the company forcing to take up some internal exams for employee "employability" assessment. Not only are such suicides wrong but what has the company achieved through these suicides ?
Click to expand...
Lol are you serious? Infosys in not some chip designer firm, they are a Software company. By that logic TVS is yet to design robots required for Motorbike manufacturing and assembly operations :crazy:.
 
Last edited:
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

BANNED
May 12, 2020
5,296
6
8,744
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
jamahir said:
@salute @Sudarshan, I don't know what "market cap" means nor do I want to know but about Infosys it is a code monkey company which has existed for almost 40 years and now it has 259,000+ employees out of which most will be computer engineers yet it has not set up a team to design a single local microprocessor and single local operating system which are the two most fundamental elements in a classical computer. Shame !

There even have been suicides in Infosys because of the company forcing to take up some internal exams for employee "employability" assessment. Not only are such suicides wrong but what has the company achieved through these suicides ?
Click to expand...


Indian companies are known for their shady business practices and working employees like dogs.. they take freshly graduated kids from Uni with IT degrees and work them like dogs.. few of my friends have had similar experiences when working under internship with infosys.
Species said:
That's something beyond repair. The only option is a Mass Pajeet Hybridization Program (MPHP) to inject artificially constructed DNA with toilet use skills coded within.
Click to expand...


Our operatives (so called illegals) can help with injecting said DNA :chilli: :cheesy:
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,947
17
21,864
Country
India
Location
India
Sudarshan said:
Lol are you serious? Infosys in not some chip designer firm, they are a Software company.
Click to expand...

1. If Infosys is purely a software company why hasn't it designed at least an operating system software ?

2. Was someone forcing Infosys not to branch out into microprocessor design ? Is it written by stars in the night sky that Infosys shouldn't design microprocessors ? After all it would have been the first local design in India. What kind of graduates does it accept as employees ? And let's remember, those graduates all have to have high marks in their "education" years.

3. Doesn't IBM have their own operating system and microprocessor ?

Sudarshan said:
By that logic TVS is yet to design robots required for Motorbike manufacturing and assembly operations :crazy:.
Click to expand...

If I am not wrong even not-much-innovative China now produces automotive robots. TVS could have collaborated with some Indian company for that.

But I suppose TVS' robots come from Japan, Germany or other such places.

DalalErMaNodi said:
Indian companies are known for their shady business practices and working employees like dogs.. they take freshly graduated kids from Uni with IT degrees and work them like dogs
Click to expand...

Indeed, and you know the Indian IT and ITES industries have had agreement with successive Indian governments to discourage formation of employee unions in those sectors. In 2014 I almost created an employee union in an ITES company I worked in but I foolishly resigned instead, otherwise it would have been the first employee union in the Indian IT / ITES sector.

Funny thing is that at least until 2015 IBM-USA had employee union but IBM-India did not. The parent company in USA had that set up but its Indian subsidiary did not.

DalalErMaNodi said:
few of my friends have had similar experiences when working under internship with infosys.
Click to expand...

That's sad but expected. :sad:
 
S

salute

FULL MEMBER
Jun 28, 2021
218
0
321
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
1. If Infosys is purely a software company why hasn't it designed at least an operating system software ?

2. Was someone forcing Infosys not to branch out into microprocessor design ? Is it written by stars in the night sky that Infosys shouldn't design microprocessors ? After all it would have been the first local design in India. What kind of graduates does it accept as employees ? And let's remember, those graduates all have to have high marks in their "education" years.

3. Doesn't IBM have their own operating system and microprocessor ?



If I am not wrong even not-much-innovative China now produces automotive robots. TVS could have collaborated with some Indian company for that.

But I suppose TVS' robots come from Japan, Germany or other such places.



Indeed, and you know the Indian IT and ITES industries have had agreement with successive Indian governments to discourage formation of employee unions in those sectors. In 2014 I almost created an employee union in an ITES company I worked in but I foolishly resigned instead, otherwise it would have been the first employee union in the Indian IT / ITES sector.

Funny thing is that at least until 2015 IBM-USA had employee union but IBM-India did not. The parent company in USA had that set up but its Indian subsidiary did not.



That's sad but expected. :sad:
Click to expand...

I don't know why doesn't Microsoft get into chip business or google get into automobile business. Each business has its competences. Why don't you start the microprocessor business and lead the way. Its easy to talk from the outside.

Please take your communist ideologies elsewhere.
DalalErMaNodi said:
Indian companies are known for their shady business practices and working employees like dogs.. they take freshly graduated kids from Uni with IT degrees and work them like dogs.. few of my friends have had similar experiences when working under internship with infosys.



Our operatives (so called illegals) can help with injecting said DNA :chilli: :cheesy:
Click to expand...

We need to take lessons from chaddi stitching factories of Bangladesh.
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
166
0
102
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
salute said:
I don't know why doesn't Microsoft get into chip business or google get into automobile business. Each business has its competences. Why don't you start the microprocessor business and lead the way. Its easy to talk from the outside.

Please take your communist ideologies elsewhere.


We need to take lessons from chaddi stitching factories of Bangladesh.
Click to expand...
Why bother?
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,564
-6
1,455
Country
India
Location
Nepal
jamahir said:
1. If Infosys is purely a software company why hasn't it designed at least an operating system software ?

2. Was someone forcing Infosys not to branch out into microprocessor design ? Is it written by stars in the night sky that Infosys shouldn't design microprocessors ? After all it would have been the first local design in India. What kind of graduates does it accept as employees ? And let's remember, those graduates all have to have high marks in their "education" years.

3. Doesn't IBM have their own operating system and microprocessor ?



If I am not wrong even not-much-innovative China now produces automotive robots. TVS could have collaborated with some Indian company for that.

But I suppose TVS' robots come from Japan, Germany or other such places.



Indeed, and you know the Indian IT and ITES industries have had agreement with successive Indian governments to discourage formation of employee unions in those sectors. In 2014 I almost created an employee union in an ITES company I worked in but I foolishly resigned instead, otherwise it would have been the first employee union in the Indian IT / ITES sector.

Funny thing is that at least until 2015 IBM-USA had employee union but IBM-India did not. The parent company in USA had that set up but its Indian subsidiary did not.



That's sad but expected. :sad:
Click to expand...
No wonder Stalin called Indian communists as the most stupid, finding problems in every solution.
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,139
2
3,925
salute said:
Infosys becomes fourth Indian company to hit $100-billion m-cap, shares up 84% in one year


Infosys becomes fourth Indian company to hit $100-billion m-cap, shares up 84% in one year

Representational image
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Shares of IT companies including Infosys have seen massive rally over the past year
  • Infosys reported strong numbers for the first quarter of current fiscal
  • The company had increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency from 12%-14% to 14-16%.
New Delhi: Infosys, the second-biggest Indian outsourcer, hit a market capitalisation of $100 billion on Tuesday, becoming the fourth company in India to achieve this feat. Shares of the Bengaluru-based company touched an all-time high of Rs 1,755.60 apiece today compared to its previous closing value of Rs 1,739.20. At the day's high Infosys achieved a market capitalisation of Rs 7.45 lakh crore or over $100 billion. As of 1:45 pm, Infosys shares were trading 0.78% lower at Rs 1,725.55.

Earlier three other Indian companies--Reliance Industries, TCS and HDFC Bank--have achieved this feat.

Shares of IT companies including Infosys have seen massive rally over the past year as they are flooded with digitization orders from global MNCs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Infosys shares have rallied 84% over the past one year.

The company also reported strong numbers for the first quarter of current fiscal. Its net profit for the April-June quarter of current fiscal surged 22.75 on an annual basis to Rs 5,195 crore. On a sequential basis, the company registered 2.35 growth in its net profit. Its revenues grew 8.5% to Rs 23,665 crore compared to Rs 21,803 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Worth mentioning here is that the company had increased its full-year revenue growth forecast in constant currency from 12%-14% to 14-16%. The company guided for an operating margin of 22 to 24%.

Analysts say Infosys is expected to report superior revenue growth over FY21-FY24 driven by execution-focused stable management, a surge in mega deals and digital acceleration. The company has expanded its client outreach due to refreshed offerings and vast product portfolio.

Infosys is expected to be a key beneficiary of multi-year technology upcycle.
Click to expand...

Whatever we as Pakistanis could say, IAF lit that there are some really amazing success in india !
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,947
17
21,864
Country
India
Location
India
salute said:
I don't know why doesn't Microsoft get into chip business or google get into automobile business.
Click to expand...

Google had its Google Glass wearable computer about seven years ago and Microsoft had its Windows Phone cell phone many years ago.

salute said:
Each business has its competences.
Click to expand...

Please avoid using those MBA words like "core competencies" and "center of excellence".

salute said:
Why don't you start the microprocessor business and lead the way. Its easy to talk from the outside.
Click to expand...

I have been designing a microprocessor for some years now. It is a simplified design having its own instruction set and related to other things that I can't reveal here. I hope to start a company in some months to commercially develop the processor.

salute said:
Please take your communist ideologies elsewhere.
Click to expand...

Why ?

salute said:
We need to take lessons from chaddi stitching factories of Bangladesh.
Click to expand...

Well, I wear Jockey chaddis and surely they are stitched either in Bangladesh or in India. What's wrong with having a Jockey factory ?

Sudarshan said:
No wonder Stalin called Indian communists as the most stupid, finding problems in every solution.
Click to expand...

What problem in every solution do you find in my post ?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
TCS beats IBM to world's 2nd most valuable IT brand
Replies
1
Views
246
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
P
Indian IT sector to grow 15.5% to $227 billion in FY22, fastest in a decade: Nasscom
Replies
10
Views
396
WebMaster
WebMaster
P
India has received proposals worth $20.5 billion from five companies to manufacture semiconductor fabs and display fabs locally
Replies
2
Views
477
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
S
Reliance Industries Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 13,227 crore, firm posts record annual profit of Rs 53,739 crore
Replies
0
Views
346
safari2021
S
_NOBODY_
The First Pakistani IT Company to Cross Rs. 100 Billion Market Capitalization
Replies
3
Views
406
Bouncer
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom